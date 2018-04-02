As it happened: Liverpool stun Man City in Champions League quarter-final first leg

Join for the second-leg - April 10th - at the Etihad Stadium where Guardiola's side will attempt to climb an incredibly tough mountain and look to save their Champions League lives.

Full-time: That's it, Liverpool have done it, they've given themselves an incredible chance of progressing in the Champions League. They were spectacular in the first-half and showed grit in the second-half to keep City at bay. Guardiola's side ran out of ideas and failed to register a shot on target.

90': Three minutes of additional time is signalled for by the referee.

85': Jordan Henderson is booked for a foul just inside his own half and as a result, will be suspended for the second-leg.

84': Liverpool sub - goalscorer Oxlade-Chamberlain is replaced by Alberto Moreno.

78': Sterling goes down inside the box and shouts for a penalty. Waved away by both the referee and the extra official behind the goal. De Bruyne then receives a yellow card for fouling Mane as he dribbled clear.

71': Alert defending from Walker denies Mane a chance at taking Liverpool's lead to four.

69': Solanke replaces Roberto Firmino who looks less than happy about his exit.

67': Dominic Solanke is being readied for Klopp's men.

61': City have had close to 80% possession in this second-half but have been unable to make the most of it. Sane continues to find space out wide but has is unable to find his support when Guardiola's side get in and around the 18-yard box.

58': Sane wriggles past four markers but is unable to find a pass or take a strike at goal thanks to brave goalkeeping from Karius who dives low and takes the ball away from Jesus' foot.

55': Manchester City sub - Ilkay Gundogan is replaced by Raheem Sterling. It's less than a warm welcome for the former Reds man.

54': City back on the front foot now as they go in search of a foothold back into the tie. Sane angles a volley wide before Alexander-Arnold loosely clears a dangerous ball behind his own net.

52': The Egyptian is replaced by Wijnaldum and hobbles down the tunnel. Not ideal for Jurgen Klopp's side.

50': Salah is now seeking treatment on the touchline.

45': Liverpool clear said corner but City maintain possession as they look to carve out an opening.

45': We are underway for the second-half at Anfield. No changes for either side but the visitors have begun the half on the front foot and have won an early corner.

City are in dire need of a pep talk at half-time, they just don't look themselves. However, Liverpool are absolutely buzzing and have the beating of Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte at every opportunity. Can they hold on and give themselves an absolutely great chance of having one foot in the Champions League semi-finals? Find out after half-time.

45': Half-time at Anfield. Liverpool in complete control but you feel that if City can just connect on one attempt around the hosts' box that they could get back into this.

41': De Bruyne skips around Milner but is met by Andy Robertson. That sums up City's performance so far tonight. Liverpool just stronger and quicker to everything.

38': City try to break down the Liverpool backline but every pass and attempt is met with strong resistance.

33': Mane returns but looks to be on the peripherals so it's one to keep an eye on.

31': And now Mane looks like he may be having some injury trouble as he receives treatment on the touchline.

30': GOAL - Mane. 3-0. Liverpool are running riot. The Senegalese forward gets free at the far post as Salah's dinked ball evades everyone. Mane heads home giving Ederson no chance. Game over?

23': It could be three for the hosts but Ederson clears a dangerous ball across his area. Liverpool look well in the mood.

20': GOAL - Oxlade-Chamberlain. Well, what a strike that is. The midfielder picks up a loose ball as Liverpool shout for a free-kick. Nobody challenges him and Oxlade-Chamberlain unleashes a rocket from outside the 18-yard box that gives Ederson absolutely no chance. 2-0.

15': There may be a slight hint of offside in the build-up to that goal as Salah breaks away. Definitely one to be analysed at half-time.

13': Liverpool take a free-kick deep into the City half as Anfield begins rocking but City clear and break with Sane. He is unchallenged from inside his own half to the 18-yard box but when he pulls the trigger on his shot - he drags it wide. A great chance for the visitors.

11': GOAL - Salah. Liverpool strike first in the tie! City win another corner but are unable to work it into the box. Mane clears wide to Alexander-Arnold who finds Salah breaking away. The Egyptian finds Firmino inside the box but his shot is saved by Ederson. Walker tries to clear but Salah knicks it off his foot and rifles home.

10': Sane megs Alexander-Arnold and finds Silva. His quick flick to Jesus is intercepted and Liverpool are able to clear. The German has seemingly been given the task of isolating City attacks through Alexander-Arnold.

8': Laporte tries to clear but his attempt doesn't clear the halfway line as Robertson sweeps up the loose ball. He near loses out to a pressing Jesus but regains his footing and is able to keep the ball moving.

5': Silva's corner is attacked by Kompany but he can't direct his header goalwards and the Reds see it out for a goal-kick.

4': Sane jinx' into the Liverpool box after beating a handful off a defender. He can't play a ball back across to Jesus but wins a corner.

1': Early pressure from the hosts comes as Liverpool work the ball around the box. Milner tries a dinked ball towards Firmino but City clear.

1': The hosts kick-off and we are underway at Anfield!

The teams are out. You'll Never Walk Alone has ceased and now the Champions League anthem is playing. We're moments away from kick-off.

City: Ederson, Laporte, Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Jesus. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Delph, Sterling, Bernardo, Zinchenko.

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Lovren, Van Dijk, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Ings, Moreno, Solanke, Masterson.

Team News from Anfield is in. Raheem Sterling drops to the bench despite scoring against Everton at the weekend whilst Jurgen Klopp starts Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Citizens do better in the managerial stakes in this competition though, Guardiola having won it twice with Barcelona whilst Klopp's best performance was as runner up with Borussia Dortmund.

City have the form and are justifiably favourites for the tie, Liverpool hoping their counter-attacking style combined with a rich European pedigree can see them through. Whilst City are everyone's favourites at the moment, they've only ever made it to the last four in a competition that Liverpool have won outright five times.

The quarter finals come and go quickly, with just six days between the two matches, both Liverpool and City playing their city rivals on Saturday too, City's game against Manchester United will be of particular interest given three points would seal the title for them. However, that'll be the furthest thing on Guardiola's mind this evening.

That aforementioned City win over Everton means that each side comes into the game off the back of a win, Liverpool having come from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 earlier on Saturday thanks to another strike from Mohamed Salah. There'll be an intriguing individual battle between Salah and City's Kevin de Bruyne tonight in terms of who can shine more, with the pair in clear competition for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Liverpool have a right-back problem with Joe Gomez out, Nathaniel Clyne still coming back to fitness and Trent Alexander-Arnold struggling for form. It's thought that Alexander-Arnold will be kept in, potentially good news for dangerous City winger Leroy Sane. Emre Can is another doubt, his absence would surely hand a huge boost to City.

Injuries are at the forefront of each manager's mind, with Pep Guardiola unsure on the fitness of Sergio Aguero ahead of the game. The Argentine missed Saturday's win over Everton, meaning Gabriel Jesus - who scored in that game - could start again this evening.

That 4-3 win will give the Reds confidence going into tonight's game, as a ruthless spell at the start of the second-half saw them take a commanding 4-1 lead before City got a couple back to reduce the deficit late on. However, City have reason to be confident themselves given how they dispatched Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad earlier in the season, albeit the game being changed by a Sadio Mane sending off at 1-0.

The more intelligent amongst you will have noticed that, given they're in the same league, these two have already played eachother twice this season. It's stuck at a win apiece, both having won their home game against the other, Liverpool's 4-3 win against City being Pep Guardiola's only league defeat of the season.

City also got the job done in their first leg, winning 4-0 in Switzerland against Basel. That made their second leg redundant, useful given that the Citizens suffered one of few losses this season, going down 2-1 at the Etihad.

Having overcome Sevilla to win their group, getting to the knockout stages for the first time since 2009, Liverpool met Porto. Going to Portugal looked like a tricky test, but Jurgen Klopp's men passed it with flying colours - winning 5-0 away from home. Sadio Mane bagged a hat-trick, making the return leg at Anfield fairly useless, the two teams drawing 0-0.

These two meeting means there will be at least one Premier League side in the UCL semi-final stage, but only one. They're the only two left English teams left in the competition, having both delivered dominant last 16 performances whilst their fellow countrymen bowed out.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of tonight's UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg fixture between Liverpool and Manchester City, as two of England's biggest clubs lock horns in an eagerly anticipated figure. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be taking you through the night's action, with kick-off at Anfield scheduled for 7:45 PM.