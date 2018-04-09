Florent Hadergjonaj: Huddersfield’s point against Brighton was “deserved”

Huddersfield Town added a point to their Premier League tally on Saturday after a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Right-back Florent Hadergjonaj spoke after the game to explain how he was happy with a point, even though the Terriers were aiming for all three on the south coast.

“We will take this point”

Town fought back from being a goal down at the Amex Stadium after Steve Mounié netted the equaliser after an unlucky Jonas Lössl own goal gave the Seagulls the lead just before the half-hour mark.

Hadergjonaj commented how he was happy with the away point, which has meant Huddersfield are now just four points above the relegation zone.

“We knew that it is a very difficult game to play away in Brighton. A lot of big teams struggle here, and we will take this point,” he said.

“It is one more point for us and we have to take the positives out of the game. It was a very hard game, a very tight game and we knew that before,” admitted the Swiss.

“We will take this point. It was a deserved point.”

Both teams created chances throughout the game, which, if they had been taken, could have meant three points for one of the two promoted sides.

‘Flo’ added: “It could have gone to both sides – they had chances and we had two big chances at the end, but we take this point and the positive things out of the game.”

“This is an important point for us, it is one more point and we will keep going for sure,” added the Ingolstadt 04 loanee who will sign a permanent contract with Huddersfield in the summer.

Scoring a goal was extremely important for team morale

In the opening minutes, Brighton dominated the game, with Huddersfield struggling to get into it, and even created two goal-scoring opportunities.

“In every game, you can struggle for 10 or 15 minutes, but then you have to come back as well as a team and do things well. In the end, I think we did that well,” Hadergjonaj said.

Prior to this game, Huddersfield had failed to score in their previous four, so Mounié’s strike ended their goal drought which lasted for just over seven hours.

Although the Terriers always insist they are positive, Hadergjonaj believes this goal has improved the atmosphere in the changing room.

“It was a big thing for us that we scored. We created a lot of chances as well,” said the 23-year-old.

“The atmosphere is good, but we came here to take the three points,” he said.

Huddersfield host Watford next Saturday, a game in which they will be looking to do the league double over the Hornets.

Flo concluded: “It is one point and away points are never easy to take – now we will go again next week."