Arsène Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss when 2017/18 season concludes

Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger has announced that he will be stepping down as the manager at the end of the season.

The Frenchman issued a statement to the fans and the club about his intention to step down, as he closes the curtains on a remarkable career as Gunners boss.

Since taking over from George Graham in 1996, from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium, Wenger has overseen a transformation in the club's DNA and will remain a legend in the eyes of not just Arsenal fans, but Premier League fans as well.

Decision taken after careful considerations and discussions

Wenger revealed that the decision to step down from the post was taken after "careful consideration" and "following discussions" with the board.

The Frenchman feels it is the "right time" for him step down as Arsenal boss.

He said,"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity."

Wenger further went on to thank the Arsenal staff, players, the Directors as well as the fans who made the club "so special" for him.

He also acknowledged the need to stay focused towards achieving the objectives of this season and said,"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high."

Wenger also asked all Arsenal fans and "lovers" to "take care" of the values of the club. He concluded by saying, to the fans and the club, "My love and support forever."

Stan Kroenke reflects on a difficult day for the club

The Gunners' majority owner Stan Kroenke also expressed his thoughts at Wenger's departure and said that this is "one of the most difficult days" that football as a sport has faced.

Kroenke was full of praise for Wenger's work and rightly so. He said, "

His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched."

Kroenke further underlined Wenger's "exceptional record". He highlighted the Frenchman's role in the transformation of football at Arsenal and in English football.

"He has also transformed the identity of our club and of English football with his vision for how the game can be played. ", says Kroenke.

He further urged the Arsenal fans to join the club in "paying appropriate tribute" to a Gunners legend as well as a legend of the game.

Wenger's achievements at Arsenal include three Premier League titles, seven FA Cup triumphs, and seven Community Shield trophies. He will hope to add the UEFA Europa League to his trophy cabinet and leave the club with a certain ticket to next year's UEFA Champions League.