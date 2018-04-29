West Ham United 1- 4 Manchester City: Champions conquer capital against horrendous Hammers

The Manchester City champions tour had another easy stop as they continue to drive towards a record points haul, as they pulled off a 4-1 masterclass over a very troubled West Ham United.

It was proving too easy for The Citizens early in the first period with Leroy Sané and a Pablo Zabaleta own goal gave them a comfortable lead, but an excellent free-kick from Aaron Cresswell gave the home side some hope.

Normal service was resumed in the second period however as they relentlessly turned the screw, with two further goals from Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho rounding off another resounding win.

Starting off with a goal

If there had been a dour mood around the London Stadium previously it was made much worse after yesterday's results, with the Hammers hanging just above the relegation zone by three points.

Their survival fight certainly wasn't made easy with City gunning for points and goals scored record, and the champions opened the scoring with pretty much their first opportunity.

The chance didn't look on as Raheem Sterling played it out wide to Sané, the German showed why he was nominated PFA Young Player of the Year as he cut in from the right with a deflection off Patrice Evra wrong-footing Adrián.

It didn't get any better for West Ham as City added a second in the 27th minute, danger looked to be over as Adrián did well to come out and tackle Sterling.

However, the danger was far from over as he managed to pick out Kevin De Bruyne on the overlap, the Belgian's cross brings around shambles as Adrián's touch rebounded off Declan Rice and eventually bouncing in the net off former Citizen Zabaleta.

Adding a glimmer of hope with some style

Despite being two behind West Ham continued to push forward, knowing that something special was needed if they were to get something from this clash.

Ederson was caught daydreaming by Marko Arnautović as the striker dispossessed him and tapped into an empty net, but referee Neil Swarbrick was quick to blow him up for a foul on the Brazilian.

The home side were eventually rewarded but in somewhat controversial circumstances as replays showed İlkay Gündoğan brought down Edmilison Fernandes just inside the area.

Swarbrick gave the foul just outside the box, but it didn't matter for Cresswell as he brilliantly curled his effort over the wall and past Ederson at the near post.

Once again dictating the game

The late goal gave West Ham some much-needed confidence coming out for the second period, but that optimism was cut short as the away side restored their two-goal advantage.

Once again it all came through Sterling as he was released down the right, he did well to hold up the ball before playing the perfect into Jesus who made no mistake from close-range.

Sterling was causing havoc again just before the hour mark as he charged into the area before cutting back to the byline, the winger goes down under the challenge of Cresswell but Swarbrick aggrieved the visitors by giving a free-kick against them for handball.

Their 30th league win of a scintillating campaign was secured minutes later, and Sterling again was the main man.

He received the ball from Fernandinho and it was simple enough to roll it back to the Brazilian who made no mistake sweeping the ball home from the penalty spot.