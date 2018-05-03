Andrew Robertson: We’ll back ourselves to win against Real Madrid

Andy Robertson has established himself as a cult-hero since signing for Liverpool from Hull City last summer, on a journey that has taken him from Queens Park, the Scottish League One side, to the Champions League final with the Reds.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, he was proud of the job his teammates did to progress past AS Roma over two legs, and is backing them to go one further and bring back Liverpool's sixth European Cup when they face Real Madrid in Kiev.

Robertson said: "[Roma] knew it was win or bust and they had to push and push and we were trying to hang on. It’s very hard to do so, but luckily we’ve managed to see it through. To hear the final whistle – what a feeling for all of us.

"We were brave, especially at home, taking the game to them the way we did. When I signed here, I dreamt of these nights and I took my time to find my feet but I’m here now - what a night.”

Roma tie tough

Now Liverpool are through, Robertson can look back at what was an enthralling and entertaining spectacle for neutrals watching the game, but a difficult game to be involved in on the pitch.

He said: “We were up against it and at times. They went four or five up top and when you’ve got someone like [Edin] Dzeko up top who is so physically strong and can win flick-ons, it’s hard to defend against, and it’s so dangerous playing against a team who have got nothing to lose.”

Dejan Lovren cannoned a clearance against the head of James Milner for Roma’s first goal and then Edin Dzeko neatly finished after Loris Karius could only palm Stephan El Shaarawy’s effort into the Bosnian’s path.

Robertson added: “We were unfortunate to lose the two goals and make it a contest really, but we knew we had to come over here and do our job and we managed to do that.”

Two goals from Radja Nainggolan late on proved in vain, much to Liverpool's relief.

He said: “We got two goals and we knew they had to score five and we were always comfortable they weren’t going to do that – what an achievement for all the lads.”

Rising star

Just five years ago, the 24-year-old Scot was unsure of whether he would ever make football his career as he struggled to make a name for himself, but that is no longer the case.

Last night alone, he endeared himself further among Liverpool fans with one of his trademark drives forward down the left wing, and numerous crucial tackles to win his battle on the night.

Reflecting on his progression, Robertson said: “It’s been an unbelievable journey from the start to now.”

The only thing that could further cap the run to the final that has been the stuff of dreams in his first season with Jurgen Klopp's side would be to win the trophy, and Robertson believes that is well within the realms of possibility.

He said: “We’ve got a few big games coming up but now we’ve got to look forward to Kiev and hopefully I can play a big part in it.

“It’s a two-horse race now; out of so many teams that entered the Champions League we’ve narrowed it down to two.”

Real Madrid have won the previous two competitions in Zinedine Zidane’s first two seasons as manager, and will be aiming to make it a hat-trick. Robertson and his teammates, though, will be determined for that not to happen.

He added: “Of course we will be underdogs. Real Madrid have dominated this tournament in the last couple of years, but sometimes the underdogs are very dangerous and we’ll back ourselves. Hopefully come that final whistle we will have our hands on the trophy.”

Injury permitting, Robertson will line up for Liverpool against Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26. Before then, they will look to tie up their participation in next season’s competition by beating Chelsea or Brighton in their final two Premier League matches.