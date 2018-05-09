Wayne Rooney linked with summer move away from Everton

Everton forward Wayne Rooney has been linked with a summer move away from Goodison Park, with the MLS looking like a possible destination.

Rooney, 32, returned to his boyhood club last summer when former manager Ronald Koeman sanctioned the move but a season of turmoil has seen Rooney’s role decreased.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Rooney’s representatives are in talks with DC United about him joining as a ‘designated player.’

The MLS Eastern Conference side have been searching for a big name signing to increase their chances of success in the MLS and the opening of their new stadium - which is expected to open this summer - will increase their revenue streams.

United have also reportedly been linked with former Premier League players like Mario Balotelli and Carlos Tevez but are said to believe they have a chance at securing Rooney.

With the league becoming increasingly competitive, the Washington-based side have been searching for goals for a handful of years after not having a player hit double figures for two seasons.

The forward has scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season but has found himself regularly substituted by new boss Sam Allardyce - including a verbal clash between the pair when the 32-year-old was subbed in the Merseyside Derby last month.

He is yet to score in 2018.

On the move again?

The rumours of Rooney, at some point, heading for a big payday in the MLS or China have been around for a couple of years but only in recent months have they returned.

After the goalless Merseyside Derby at Goodison at the beginning of April, rumours again surfaced that the forward was considering his options despite only just returning to his boyhood club.

This season, Rooney has been moved around and played a handful of positions.

Despite being the Blues top-scorer with 10 goals, the 32-year-old’s best performances have come in midfield.

At home, Rooney has been able to dictate the pace of games from midfield but away from home, it’s been a different story.

However, regardless of a game being at Goodison or on the road, he is unable to play that role against sides who are quick, press high and don’t allow for time on the ball.

The fairytale return was a joy for Rooney and the majority of Everton fans but another, this time less messy, split, maybe the best for all parties.