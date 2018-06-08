Emre Can to leave Liverpool after four-year spell

Liverpool have confirmed Emre Can will depart Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The 24-year-midfielder ends his four-year stay in Merseyside when he signed for the Reds from Bayern Leverkusen back in 2014.

Can has been linked with a summer exit all season with Serie A champions Juventus the front-runners to sign the versatile midfielder.

New arrivals spell end for Can

Signed by Brendan Rodgers, Can quickly settled to life in the north-west featuring 167 times for the Reds with his last appearance coming off the bench in Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid a fortnight ago.

The additions of Fabinho and Naby Keïta, as well as the expected arrival of Nabir Fekir all but concluded Can's likely exit and the news now will see the German international take his talents elsewhere.

Can's departure won't upset Liverpool supporters too much with the excitement surrounding the new additions to Jürgen Klopp's Champions League finalists.

However, losing Can on a free is undoubtedly a blow to Liverpool but the club haven't waited around to find a replacement and despite the loss of Can the Reds midfield already looks well equipped to potentially challenge Manchester City next season.

Local boy Flanagan also to leave Liverpool

Right-back and local lad Jon Flanagan will also depart the club ending his eight-year stay with his beloved boyhood team.

The academy graduate featured 51-times for the Reds after being handed his debut by Kenny Dalglish in a 3-0 victory against Manchester City in 2011, where the youngster starred.

Flanagan regularly featured at left-back under Brendan Rodgers in the 2013/14 season and was a consistent performer in the team's title challenge four years ago.

His performances earnt him his only England cap to date in a friendly against Ecuador in 2014.

A disappointing loan spell at Burnley a year ago was followed by another loan move to Bolton Wanderers in 2018 and the 25-year-old will now be looking for a new permanent home following his departure from Merseyside.