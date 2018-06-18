Poland vs Senegal Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

How will they line up? Adam Nawalka has been lining Poland up in a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1, and many believe they will want both of their top strikers on the pitch, as they will be gunning for a win. The fitness of centre-back Kamil Glik is also still in question: Szczesny, Piszczek, Glik, Pazdan, Rybus, Blaszczykowski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Grosicki, Milik, Lewandowski.

How will they line up? Alliou Cisse has been consistent in his 4-4-2 tactics, but they can shift easily during the match due to Mane's versatility. The injury to Saliou Cisse is a blow, but shouldn't affect the shape of this side: N'Diaye, Wague, Kouyate, Koulibaly, Sabaly, Sarr, N'Diaye, Gueye, Balde, Sakho, Mane.

In Poland, the main question about Poland's success will be the performance of their main man, Robert Lewandowski. The striker had a rough time of it at Poland's last tournament, EURO 2016, where he went goalless. There is a lot of pressure on Lewandowski to lead Poland to glory, and three goals in the two pre-tournament friendlies are certainly a statement.

The main and most recent news out of the Senegalese camp is the ankle injury to left-back Saliou Cisse which will rule him out of the World Cup. Coming in as a replacement will be Adama Mbengue of Caen.

This match will be the second to be played at the Spartak Stadium after Argentina - Iceland, which was sold out. It is the smaller of the Moscow stadiums, but still seats over 44,000. The stadium was finished in 2014, and the beautiful pattern on the outside makes it one of the most beautiful venues of this World Cup.

Poland has been in a somewhat strong form. They drew 2-2 with one of the strongest sides to not be at the World Cup, Chile. Their last match before the tournament was a confidence-inducing 4-0 win over Lithuania.

Senegal are coming into the World Cup with some mixed feelings about their recent friendlies. They started off with a disappointing 0-0 draw with Luxembourg and a tough 1-2 loss to Croatia. Senegal's most recent match was a 2-0 win over South Korea. They have been playing a 4-4-2 with Sadio Mane as one of the strikers.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Poland and Senegal in the history of the two nations. These two sides are expected to battle it out for the second spot behind Colombia, so this match will be key in determining that.

Today, Tuesday 19th June 2018, sees Poland face off with Senegal in the 2018 World Cup. This afternoon's game kicks off at 16:00 GMT, second on after Colombia - Japan.