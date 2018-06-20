Huddersfield Town sign midfielder Juninho Bacuna from FC Groningen

Huddersfield Town have today completed the signing of Juninho Bacuna from Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen for an undisclosed fee.

The 5’ 10” midfielder will join the Yorkshire Premier League side on a three-year deal that will run until the summer of 2021, with the club having the option for a further season.

At just 20 years of age, the dynamic central midfielder has already made over 80 appearances in the Dutch top flights – after making his first team debut at only 17,

He has also features in the Europa League for FC Groningen and represented the Netherlands at U21 level.

Bacuna becomes The Terriers fourth summer signing as they prepare for their second Premier League campaign, after goalkeeper Ben Hamer joined from Leicester City, Terence Kongolo signed for a club record fee from AS Monaco, and Ramadan Sobhi signed from relegated Stoke City.

Wagner: “He’s a young, hungry player”

Town head coach David Wagner commented: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring Juninho in, especially before we report back, as it allows him to have a full pre-season with the team.”

“He’s a young, hungry player that has already played a lot of football for someone of his age, and even if he’s still very young, he strengthens our options in this position after we lost Dean Whitehead to retirement at the end of last season,” continued the German.

“He’s an exciting midfielder that offers all the aggression of a defensive midfielder and the technical skills and mobility of an offensive midfielder,” Wagner praised.

Before concluding: “We will give him all the support he needs to make the best out of the potential he definitely has.”

Bacuna: “I’m a player that works hard”

Bacuna spoke to HTTV after completing his transfer to discuss how he’s always dreamt about playing in England’s top flight, and how he sees himself fitting into the Terriers side.

On finding out Huddersfield were interested in him, the Dutchman said: “I was excited because Huddersfield is a nice club and they play in the Premier League.”

“My dream was always to be in the premier League and I think Huddersfield was a good step for me.”

“The Premier League is one of the biggest competitions in the world. For me, the Premier League is something that is for me. The style and everything. It has always been my dream,” he continued.

When asked what he felt he would bring to the Terriers, he added: “I’m a player that works hard and wants to give everything. I am a player who never wants to lose.”

“I am also a more attacking player who wants to get forward and score and give assists to help the team,” continued Bacuna.

He also believes that he will slot in well to the Town style of playing, saying it is similar to what he is used to.

“It’s a little bit similar to how we play at Groningen, so I know a little bit about it. I saw some clips and its good for me to be here because I like to give pressure and attack, and also to defend as a team,” said Bacuna.