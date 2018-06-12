Huddersfield Town sign winger Ramadan Sobhi from relegated Stoke City

Huddersfield Town will sign Egyptian international Ramadan Sobhi from relegated Stoke City following the conclusion of this summer’s World Cup.

The 21-year-old will make the move North after a fee of £5.7 million was agreed.

Sobhi, a member of Egypt’s 23-man squad for the upcoming 2018 World Cup, flew in from their Italian training camp, just a day after playing in a friendly game, to sign his contract.

He has signed a three-year deal, running until the summer of 2021, with the club having the option of a further season.

Sobhi is a right-footed winger but is versatile in his positioning on the pitch. He has most commonly played on the left flank, but is also capable of playing on the right, or behind the striker in the number 10 role.

He has been regarded as one of Egypt’s brightest young talents and arrives in Yorkshire with over 40 Premier League appearances under his belt following two seasons in Staffordshire.

Huddersfield fans may recognise his name as he scored against the Terriers during their 1–1 draw on Boxing Day.

Wagner: “He’s skilful, direct and very quick- thinking”

The signing will boost David Wagner's squad ahead of what will likely be a difficult second season in the top-flight.

On the signing, Wagner said: “I’m very happy that we will be able to welcome Ramadan Sobhi to Huddersfield Town. He’s a real talent and has achieved a lot for a player who is only 21 years old, playing over 20 times for his country ahead of the summer’s World Cup.”

“Just as Jonas Lössl, Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre did, Ramadan will join our club on the back of a challenging season. However, he already has a lot of the qualities that we look for in our ‘Terriers Identity’; he’s skilful, direct and very quick-thinking.

"He still has a lot of space to improve too, which is very exciting!” Wagner continued.

Before concluding: “We’re looking forward to working hard with Ramadan on the training pitch to give him every success at Huddersfield Town.”

Sobhi is Huddersfield’s third signing of the season, after goalkeeper Ben Hamer arrived as a free agent from Leicester City, and AS Monaco defender Terence Kongolo made his loan move permanent for a club record fee.