France vs Peru Preview: Les Blues in need of improved performance, Peru in need of points

France and Peru are set to clash in the in a bid to put a much-improved performances after not an ideal start to their campaign.

Les Bleus entered the tournament as firm favourites, but their 2-1 result against Australia, where on paper they did a pretty decent job, will not come as a morale boosting one as they struggled to cope with Australia’s physicality for most of the game.

On the other hand, Peru will have been kicking themselves for the defeat in their opening game against Denmark as they could’ve been the side to take home all three points.

Both teams have only met once in their history – in 1982 – where it was France who came out on top with a 1-0 score line.

France – the obvious favourite

France came into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the title for the first time since 1998. But after a disappointing performance in the tournament opener, few eyebrows were raised and rightly so as Australia, who barely managed to qualify for the tournament, made it really tough for Didier Deschamps’ men to register a win.

Having said that, Les Bleus will start their second game as strong favourites – because of the abundance in talent in the squad.

The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe are the kind of players who can deliver a knockout punch to any opposition and therefore, anything but a victory over their rivals in the next match will be termed as a failure.

Peru – the underdogs

Peru started the tournament as one of the teams who have the ability to surprise anyone on any given day, and they will once again go into their next match as an underdog.

Defeat against Denmark left them with little or no chance of error going forward, which means any mistake can result in the team going back home.

Coming into the tournament, Peru was on a run of four victories and one draw in last five matches, which means they will not going to be an easy opponent for this French team.

Also, the return of star striker and captain Paolo Guerrero, who had brilliant half an hour against Denmark, will also lift the team going forward.