Ajax finalise Dusan Tadic deal

Dusan Tadic has completed his move to Dutch side Ajax for a fee thought to be around £10m, rising to £11.4m dependent on add-ons.

Ajax's interest was first reported around a week ago in Dutch paper De Telegraaf, and talks have accelerated well with Tadic signing a four-year deal today.

This comes after yesterday's news that Stuart Armstrong completed his transfer to Southampton for around £7m, but it remains to be seen whether the ex-Celtic man is a direct replacement for Tadic.

A great servant to the club

Dusan Tadic was Ronald Koeman's first signing as manager of Southampton - joining for a fee thought to be just under £11m. The ex-Twente man made an instant impact on his debut against Liverpool, assisting Nathaniel Clyne's wonderful goal in a narrow loss.

His first league goal came in the legendary 8-0 win against Sunderland, in which he also assisted four goals - equalling a Premier League record for most assists in one game.

Another of Tadic's finest moments in a Southampton shirt was his goal against Manchester United in January 2015, lifting the Saints into third with a slotted finish.

Tadic was vital to both of Southampton's Europa League qualifications and campaigns and will be remembered for his part in wins against Inter Milan and Vitesse Arnhem, amongst others.

Dusan Tadic scored 24 goals in 162 games in all competitions for the Saints, contributing a further 35 assists.

Who will replace Tadic?

The departure of Tadic will leave a hole both in the starting eleven and the dressing room, so manager Mark Hughes and the transfer committee will have to find an adequate replacement.

Southampton made their first signing recently, completing a move for Celtic's Stuart Armstrong. He occupies a similar position to Tadic on the pitch, but the ex-Dundee man is unlikely to be the Serb's direct replacement.

Saints have also been linked to Norweigan international Mohamed Elyounoussi of Switzerland's Basel. The winger scored 13 goals in 44 appearances, including one against Manchester City in the Champions League - as the Swiss side notched up a famous win against the Premier League champions.

Elyounoussi also contributes a creative aspect, notching 15 assists in the Raiffeisen Super League last season - the second most. The Norweigan has also scored four goals for his country, including a hattrick against San Marino in 2018 World Cup Qualifying.