Done Deal: Saints complete signing of midfielder Stuart Armstrong from Celtic

Premier League outfit Southampton have clinched their first acquisition of the summer with the arrival of midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who has signed on at St. Mary's for a reported £7 million fee on a four-year deal from Scottish giants Celtic.

Talks between the two teams, according to reports, had been continuous for quite some time now and the Saints will be over the moon to have added to their ranks as pre-season begins to get underway in the next week.

This comes after the news that Dusan Tadic, currently on international with Serbia at the World Cup, is on the verge of completing his move to return to the Netherlands, where the 29-year-old has played for most of his career.

Whether there is any relevance between the two transfers remains yet to be seen, but Southampton will be pleased to get Armstrong in as other rival clubs amongst the Premier League have already added strength-in-depth this summer window.

What can Saints fans expect from Stuart Armstrong?

Born in the Scottish city of Inverness, Armstrong has spent his entire career north of the border up to this point. The 26-year-old joined Dundee United as a highly-rated talented youngster in 2009, making his professional debut a year later.

He rallied up over 150 appearances on the eastern coast of Scotland prior to earning a dream move to Celtic, where the attacking-minded player has been a regular.

His time in Glasgow saw him accumulate over 140 appearances in the famous green and white-hooped shirt in the three-year stint at Parkhead; Stuart Armstrong's impressive displays for Celtic saw his efforts recognised by the national team and was awarded his full Scotland debut in a 1-0 victory over Slovenia in March 2017.

Even the manager Gordon Strachan was full of praise for the midfielder, stating: "The best Scotland debut I have ever seen''.

Most notably his talents are flourished when going forward, Southampton supporters can expect Armstrong to be deployed on either wing by manager Mark Hughes, or down the middle behind the striker.

Saints' transfer business heating up

The arrival of Stuart Armstrong is certainly just the beginning of a heated summer transfer window on the south coast at St. Mary's.

There could possibly be two departures before the end of the month as Dusan Tadic edges closer to his switch to Amsterdam, meanwhile, reports were swimming around that newly-promoted Fulham had submitted a £10 million bid for defender Matt Targett, who spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage.

Hughes will still be eyeing on a couple more signings before the new Premier League campaign gets underway in August, as a centre-half is at the top of the list for a number of fans; the first-team has arguably struggled since the exit of Virgil van Dijk in January.

Although, it would appear that one player who was almost set-on to move abroad was Manolo Gabbiadini having publicly spoken out on his desire to return to his homeland of Italy, but there has been no suggestions the forward is leaving Southampton this summer in recent weeks.