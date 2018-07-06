Chester vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary in Pre-season Friendly 2018

The game kicks off at 3pm UK time, and the lineups will be provided as soon as we have them.

Whilst we wait for team news, why not check out the rest of Liverpool's pre-season plans or reminisce about last season to pass the time? For both the Reds and for hosts Chester FC, pre-season begins here.

Team news: Adam Lallana misses out through illness while Joel Matip is still not fully over a thigh injury picked up in March. Dutch internationals Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum are both not set to return to Melwood until Sunday having been afforded extra time off after completing international duties despite not being involved in the World Cup. Loris Karius could make his return in his first outing since the Champions League final.

Most eyes will be on Russia as Gareth Southgate's men, including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and right-back Trent Alexander Arnold, look to progress deeper in the competition, but this game promises to be intriguing too. With new arrivals playing and forgotten players such as Daniel Sturridge back in contention, it will be worth keeping tabs on.

While England battle Sweden for a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup, make sure you keep updated with what's happening here where Naby Keita and Fabinho are expected to make their debuts, and others such as Divock Origi and Harry Wilson are hoping to make a splash having returned from loan spells.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Chester vs Liverpool live result from the Deva Stadium, with me Matt Addison.