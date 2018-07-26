AS Roma 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs prove too hot to handle despite depleted squad

Tottenham Hotspur flexed their muscle in an impressive 4-1 victory over AS Roma in their opening game of the International Champions Cup.

After conceding an early goal, Mauricio Pochettino's men quickly turned around the deficit finishing the first-half 4-1 to the good.

Early drama stole the headlines

It took Roma less than three minutes to open the scoring with Patrik Schick grabbing an early goal.

Tottenham were the architects of their own downfall as their failed attempt to pass the ball out from a goal kick backfired.

The Czech international's goal epitomised the start shown by the Giallorossi who began the game much sharper and energetic than the Londoners.

Within six minutes, Spurs equalised through a fine header from Fernando Llorente.

The Spanish striker struggled in front of goal in his first season at Spurs but showed his class with a superb header to level the score.

Almost 15 minutes after going a goal down, Llorente gave Spurs the lead.

From a corner, Erik Lamela found Lucas Moura at the back post whose volley was saved by debutant goalkeeper Antonio Mirante. However, Mirante was only able to palm the ball into the direction of Llorente who tapped the ball home.

Pochettino will have been more than impressed with the turnaround shown by his side following conceding after just three minutes.

Minutes before the half-hour mark, Lucas Moura got the goal which he had so deserved.

Capping off a perfect reaction to going behind Lucas rose highest to meet Serge Aurier's cross and direct the ball beyond Mirante who was having a torrid debut.

Before the dramatic half ended, there was time for one more goal. Lucas picked up the ball on the edge of the box and coolly placed the ball beyond Mirante to bag his second.

Numerous changes in the second period for both sides marked the only noteworthy moments in what was a tame half of football.

Spurs too hot to handle

Despite Roma's energetic start, Llorente's equaliser saw a turn in momentum with Spurs pressing the Italian side for the lead.

It was clear that Christian Eriksen was carrying on from where he left off after his World Cup journey with Denmark.

Minutes after the equalising goal, Eriksen struck the woodwork from a 25-yard curling effort.

Lucas must take a huge deal of confidence from the game in San Diego. The Brazilian put in a superb first-half performance after what was a challenging 2017/18 campaign.

Next up?

Next up for Spurs is a trip to the Rose Bowl Stadium where they will face FC Barcelona in their second International Champions Cup game.