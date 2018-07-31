Matt Lowton extends Burnley contract

Burnley have announced that right-back Matt Lowton has committed his future to the Clarets by signing a contract extension.

Lowton was under contract until June 2020, but he has now added a further year to his stay at Turf Moor.

Successful signing

He joined from Aston Villa in 2015 and has since made 91 appearances, emerging as a virtually automatic pick when fit.

Lowton was a key part of Burnley's Championship-winning side in 2016/17 and was almost ever-present the following season as the Clarets crucially secured Premier League survival.

He was also impressive over the course of an injury-affected 2017/18 campaign, making 26 appearances and recording three assists.

Burnley have very nearly tied down their solid back four, with James Tarkowski and Stephen Ward both putting pen to paper on new deals over the last 12 months.The club are also bidding to put an end to any speculation by agreeing a new contract with Ben Mee.

'It's just been building year-on-year'

Lowton has seen Burnley progress from the second tier to the Europa League within just two years and says he has loved the journey.

“Ever since I walked in the door the first day I’ve enjoyed it,” the Englishman told Clarets Player HD.

“The lads have been fantastic – the manager and the staff have all been brilliant – and it’s gone from strength to strength every year.

“Winning the Championship was one of the best days of my life and then staying up and qualifying for Europe, it’s just been building year-on-year.

The 29-year-old was also quick to express his delight at penning the new deal.

Lowton said: “The manager said towards the end of last season when we had a meeting that we would talk over the summer and hopefully sort out a new deal.

“He has stuck to his word and I’m very happy to have signed for another three years.”