Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Lucas at the double as Spurs pour more misery on Mourinho

That is all from me for tonight. Thanks for following this live coverage from VAVEL UK. All the talk will be about United, but Spurs have a 100% record from their opening three matches and are looking good despite their lack of summer signings.

Spurs go second, only behind Liverpool in the table by a goal, who they face in three week's time after the international break. United occupy 13th place at this very early stage, and will need to bounce back away at Burnley next Sunday.

United were good for large parts, particularly in the first half an hour, but switched off for a short spell in the second half and were punished twice. Spurs were able to punish them when it mattered, slicing through their centre-backs at times, especially when Lindelof came on for Jones.

The Manchester United manager applauds the few home fans who remain in the stadium. All the stories will revolve around him, but Spurs deserve huge credit for their win. Kane and Dele were quiet on the night, even though the former scored the opening goal, but Lucas stepped up and was the clear Man of the Match.

FULL-TIME! More misery for Mourinho and his team. Back-to-back defeats for United, who are enduring a tough start to the season. Spurs win at Old Trafford for just the third time in the Premier League.

90+5' Pogba swings in a free-kick but fails to beat the first man.

90+4' The final moments are running through without incident, as Spurs play down time. United just want the whistle here.

90+2' Lindelof just about does enough to prevent Lucas going through on goal. The winger is on a hat-trick, but it does not look like he will complete it with time running out.

90+1' Lloris jumps up and saves easily. He will be desperate for a clean sheet after a difficult week off the pitch. There will be five added minutes.

90' Chance from a central free-kick as Spurs concede a foul. Alexis will take...

Sub: Winks replaces Kane, who is in no hurry to leave the field. His goal was the opening one on the night to send Tottenham on their way.

88' All the noise is coming from the away end now. Spurs very rarely win away at Manchester United, and their fans are certainly enjoying this one.

86' Old Trafford is rapidly emptying now. They know the game has gone. Spurs have been ruthless in the second period.

GOAL! Game over! Lucas gets his second of the evening as he gets past Smalling and then fires into the back of the net past De Gea. Such positivity from the Brazilian, and he gets his reward. Smalling could not cope with his speed.

82' Eriksen dips an effort over the top from distance.

Sub: Davies replaces Rose, who is injured.

80' Alexis volleys well over from outside the area. Worth an effort at this stage, but it was never troubling Lloris.

79' Close from Lingard! Lukaku's pull-back saw Lingard shoot, but his shot was deflected over the top. The resulting corner came to nothing.

78' Shaw's cross from distance deflects off Alexis and almost falls for Lukaku, but the ball skids out for a goal kick.

77' Rose goes in the book for a blatant foul on Pogba. He simply wanted to stop any momentum building up there - one for the team.

Sub: Aurier comes on for Trippier.

75' Fellaini went down inside the area under a minimal tug from Trippier. Nothing doing as referee Pawson is unmoved.

74' Alderweireld comes across and slides in on Alexis. It was a perfect challenge and much-needed, as the United man would have been through on goal had he been a second out.

73' Fred runs the ball out of play under pressure from Dembele.

72' After a brief spell of intense pressure, Spurs have possession and can breathe for a moment. Expect an onslaught from United in the final quarter of an hour, though.

70' Shaw crosses for Lukaku but the ball towards the striker is easily headed clear. Pogba is then fouled by Lucas in the centre of the pitch.

69' Alexis shifts inside off the left and shoots low, but it goes well wide of the target.

67' Chance! Kane evades Lindelof and heads wide from a corner! A huge opportunity from inside the six-yard box. How did he not score? His goal was much more difficult to execute than that - United and Lindelof are let off the hook.

66' Huge chance for Dele! Like Rose earlier on, Lindelof's pass towards his own goal was short, Dele pounced, but could not get around De Gea. He could have gone down under some contact, but stayed on his feet and only won a corner. Very honest from the Spurs man, who has been accused of going down too easily in the past.

65' Lindelof hits the side-netting. Many inside Old Trafford thought that had gone in.

64' Pogba is fouled on the edge of the area. The set-piece is from a wide angle, and Fred will take...

63' All United now as Spurs are penned in their own box. If Spurs can counter, they will have a big chance to extend their lead, but the pressure could tell for the home side.

61' Lingard fires over the top having been sent through by Lukaku. He was under severe pressure, but one of these chances needs to find the back of the net pretty quickly for Mourinho's side.

Sub: Fellaini comes on for Matic.

59' "Sacked in the morning!" comes the chant from the away end. This has been United's best performance of the season - and could have been so different had Lukaku taken his chances - but they find themselves two down.

Sub: Jones is injured and is replaced by Lindelof, who had been dropped to the bench by Mourinho for this one.

58' Valencia is booked for a late tackle on Dele.

56' Pogba fouls Kane and gives Spurs another chance to put the ball into the penalty area. The cross sails all the way through and the danger passes.

Sub: Alexis comes on for Herrera, who has had a nightmare since the restart.

54' Spurs have so much confidence at the moment and nearly score again! Lucas' return pass to Dele was poor, though, and the move breaks down.

GOAL! Lucas makes it two as the ball heads into the other corner this time. Trippier played Eriksen in on the right-hand side, with Herrera playing him onside well behind the rest of his defence, and Lucas swept home. A perfect start to the second half for the visitors.

51' Great save from Lloris. Lukaku almost responded immediately! The goalkeeper pushed clear the Belgian's low shot well.

GOAL! What a header from Kane! The corner kick from Eriksen found the number ten, and he stepped backwards and headed right into the corner.

49' Dembele drifts past Fred who was putting him under pressure, with move ending with Eriksen crossing for Dele, whose shot was deflected wide. He did not quite get the contact on it that he would have liked, and was only focusing on steering it towards goal.

48' Kane crosses low and De Gea cannot hold it. The rebound goes narrowly over the head of Lucas, who was inches away from heading into an unguarded net.

47' Lovely work from Shaw to beat Trippier on the left side. He then tees up Pogba, who shoots wide from the edge of the box.

46' The second half has begun, with Spurs in their all-white kit taking possession. No changes from either team at the interval.

Whether United can keep up this intensity is also a question to answer; this has not been the archetypal Mourinho performance with lots of energy and attacking play, albeit with little quality with the final pass. Will Lukaku be made to rue his couple of missed chances, or will his team make Spurs further regret not being awarded a penalty for Jones' foul on Lucas?

Alexis could be the man Mourinho turns to off the bench to change the game. The Chilean will probably come on sooner rather than later if the game stays like this, provided he is capable of playing for almost 45 minutes having come back from injury.

Herrera will need to be careful in the second half having been cautioned. He will be treading a tightrope and Spurs will surely target him.

Lucas has been Spurs' best player so far, but Kane has not been able to get into the match at all in truth. It only takes one chance for him to finish, but United's back three have done well to keep him quiet so far.

HALF-TIME. We reach the break at 0-0, but is has been a really good game to watch. Plenty of action despite a lack of goals so far.

45+1' Pogba attempts another long shot but Eriksen is easily able to get in the way.

44' Lucas almost managed to touch a Dele pass into the path of Eriksen inside the penalty area, but he just could not stretch enough to make contact. Spurs are ending the half the better side.

43' Fred looks to beat Rose but can only play a dreadful cross straight out for a goal-kick when forced on his weaker right foot.

42' Another chance for Dele! He took a touch but that allowed Herrera to get back and get in an excellent block. The Spurs man needed to shoot a little faster there.

41' Lucas had Dele free to his left in space, but his pass was poor and the chance is gone.

39' Eriksen shoots from the edge of the area, but having been set up by Lucas, his shot went down into the ground and De Gea was able to get his hands behind the ball. The Dane did not quite catch it as he would have liked.

37' Less than ten minutes to go until half-time, and are yet to see a goal, but it has been an entertaining game.

35' Lloris punches the corner clear and Spurs force United all the back to De Gea.

34' Lloris makes a good save from Pogba, who shot from the edge of box, before Vertonghen's heart would have been in his mouth as he deflected a Matic shot just wide.

32' Terrible free-kick from Pogba who tried to play a quick cross-field ball from deep towards Shaw, but Lucas intercepted. Fortunately for United, there were enough players back to snuff out the danger.

31' Lukaku fouls Rose near the corner flag and Spurs get a free-kick.

29' Big shout for a penalty turned down by referee Pawson! Lucas went down and looked to have been pushed over, but the official waves away the shouts. It is really clumsy from Jones and that should have been a spot-kick - Jones knew himself and immediately looked towards the referee to faux plead his innocence.

26' Lukaku heads wide after Fred crossed for him. He was quite a way out and with no power on the cross, he had to generate it all himself - a tough ask.

25' Huge chance for Dele to punish United for sloppy play out from the back, but he could not make up his mind! Kane was on, but he tried to go himself and was tackled.

23' Kane catches Valencia having miscontrolled the ball. He stretched into the challenge and gets a yellow card as a result.

22' From the set-piece, a cross comes into the box. Smalling headed across but Vertonghen cleared the second ball.

21' Pogba switches play to Shaw, who is then fouled by Trippier.

20' Valencia slashes a wild shot well wide of the target from 25 yards.

19' Herrera goes into the book for a late challenge on Lucas, who had knocked the ball past him.

18' Another chance for Lukaku, but this time it was a much more difficult shot to execute. Lingard put Shaw in behind, and he found the striker with a low cross. Lloris made the save comfortably.

17' Dele hunts down Valencia and blocks the wing-back's attempted cross.

15' Huge chance for Lukaku! Rose under-hit his backpass towards Lloris, and the Belgian got there first and went around him but could not convert from an angle. He simply had to punish Rose's sloppiness there!

13' Eriksen looks for Kane over the top, but the England forward cannot control the awkward ball. Jones was able to come across and clear.

12' The game has calmed down a little as Spurs settle into some possession.

9' Lucas is given a yellow card for a high boot when the ball bounced in the vicinity of Jones in the middle of the park.

8' Trippier puts the ball into the United penalty area, but it is defended well.

7' Vertonghen does well to track the run of Lukaku, whose cross is blocked by his international teammate.

6' Spurs are working themselves into the game, and string together some passes in the United half. Neither goalkeeper has been tested yet but both teams have been lively.

4' Kane looks to move forward with the ball but Fred tackles well. De Gea then plays a long pass out of play.

3' Shaw gets forward and crosses from the left, but Dele is able to hook clear.

2' It appears early on as if it Herrera playing in the back three, with Matic in midfield. One to keep an eye on. United have started fast.

1' Chance for United already, who are certainly up for this game. Fred pushes forward from midfield and shoots narrowly wide.

KICK-OFF! It is the hosts who get us underway.

The players are in the tunnel and are emerging onto the pitch. We are rapidly approaching kick-off.

Erik Lamela has injured himself during the warm-up, with Luke Amos coming onto the Spurs bench in his place.

Less than 15 minutes to go now until kick-off at Old Trafford. The atmosphere is building, and it is sure to be an interesting game.

Jose Mourinho pre-match, on his changes: "We didn’t play well, we made mistakes, we changed the team. The match before, we played well, no mistakes, we didn’t change the team.



"If I don’t play Matic when he’s ready, if I don’t play Valencia when he’s ready, I don’t play Lingard when he’s ready; I don’t think you would accept it. I hope to see 11 players fighting hard with the great organisation we trained during the week. I also expect a team of 11 to be involved in an attacking performance."

Kick-off is just over half an hour away, but while we wait, have a read of Brandon Sayer's match preview.

According to Opta, Spurs have lost more away matches (21) in the Premier League against Manchester United than any other side.

Ander Herrera, Pogba and Fred will be the midfield trio with Lingard playing just off Romelu Lukaku. Antonio Valencia is named as captain.

Reports suggest that United will line up with a back three of Jones, Smalling and Matic - who will make his 50th appearance for the Red Devils - despite Victor Lindelof being on the bench and Bailly not even included in the squad. It certainly seems like Mourinho is keen to make a statement to United's board after he was not handed the new centre-backs he wanted during the summer transfer window.

For Spurs, Danny Rose starts despite being heavily linked with a move away from the club, and captain Hugo Lloris retains both his place and the captaincy having been charged with drink-driving earlier in the week.

The big news, then, is that Alexis Sanchez is only fit for the bench for the hosts, with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling partners at centre-back. Jose Mourinho has made a total of six changes, with Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly left out of the matchday squad.

Tottenham subs: Vorm, Aurier, Davies, Sanchez, Winks, Lamela, Llorente

Manchester United subs: Grant, Lindelof, Young, McTominay, Fellaini, Rashford, Alexis

Tottenham starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Dele, Kane

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Fred, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku

Official starting elevens will be with us an hour before kick-off at 7pm UK time; we'll get those to you as soon as we have them. Stay with us for the full build-up as we count down to the first whistle.

Pawson refereed United six times last season, where they won three (against Southampton, Newcastle and Liverpool), drew once (against Southampton) and lost two (at Brighton and Newcastle). He saw Tottenham three times as they beat Leicester 5-4 and Everton 4-0, and lost 4-1 at Manchester City.

39-year-old Craig Pawson is the referee for this game. He has refereed two Premier League draws so far this season, showing a straight red card in each of them. He gave Newcastle's Isaac Hayden his marching orders as the Magpies drew 0-0 with Cardiff City on the opening day, and then Phil Jagielka during Everton's 2-2 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Historically, United have had the upper hand having beaten Spurs 90 times in all, with Spurs beating them 51 times. There have been 48 draws.

Last season, United won 1-0 at home in the league, with Tottenham winning 2-0 in the reverse fixture. In the FA Cup semi-final, United prevailed two goals to one.

Tottenham have only won twice in the Premier League era away at Old Trafford, with their last victory coming in January 2014, although now might be a decent time to improve on that record. United have won 21 of those 26 clashes.

Spurs team news: Son is still with his country and is unlikely to be available, while Victor Wanyama is still recovering from a knee injury. Harry Winks is back in full training and could be involved.

United team news: Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard are all back in full training and could feature, but Alexis Sanchez is a doubt having missed last week's match with a minor injury - at the time, Mourinho suggested he would be missing for at most two weeks, so there is a chance that the Chilean could return.

Last weekend saw Harry Kane end his goal-scoring drought in August as he notched in a 3-1 win over Fulham. He will be hoping to find the net again, particularly with Heung-min Son still missing due to Asian Cup commitments with South Korea.

Paul Pogba will no doubt be the centre of attention for the home side, having hinted about behind-the-scenes issues despite being given the United captaincy. He had a poor game last weekend but is capable of turning it on - as he did against Leicester City a week last Friday when United won 2-1.

United, of course, lost 3-2 away at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend and all is not right with Jose Mourinho's side, while Spurs have won two in two against Newcastle United and Fulham despite off-field noise about a lack of summer signings and a delayed stadium move.

Hello and welcome to this live text commentary with Matt Addison as Manchester United face Tottenham at Old Trafford.