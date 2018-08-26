Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Top four contenders meet as Red Devils look to bounce back

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Monday evening whenever they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford under the floodlights.

Red Devils looking for positive response

Jose Mourinho's side fell to a humbling 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend which resulted in a lot of negativity emanating out the club and into the media's hands.

The thing that will worry Mourinho the most from the defeat though was the defensive mistakes which led to Brighton's three goals in the first half which took them ultimately to victory.

The hope that Mourinho will have though is that he has had eight days to work with his side to put things right ahead of Monday's game with Spurs, with his side looking to put past results behind them.

Lillywhites on a role in the league

It couldn't be a much bigger test though to put things right as Spurs come into this game full of confidence after winning both of their games to date in the league.

Mauricio Pochettino's men made it two wins from two in the league after they beat Fulham 3-1 at Wembley last weekend with Harry Kane finally scoring a goal in August.

Spurs though have a terrible record at Old Trafford and have lost the last four meetings with the Red Devils in Manchester without even scoring a goal.

The last meeting between the sides in Manchester last season ended in a 1-0 win to Mourinho's side, with the winner being scored in the 81st minute by Anthony Martial.

Team news and predicted line-ups

Manchester United

In terms of injuries coming into this game, Mourinho could welcome back Alexis Sanchez, Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia to the squad for the game after they all returned to training after injury.

It'll be interesting though to see what Mourinho does to his starting eleven for the game though as he could bring Chris Smalling and Phil Jones back into the team to replace Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof after their performance against Brighton last week.

Tottenham Hotspur

On the other hand, Pochettino has no new injury concerns to deal with, as only Son Heung-min, missing due to international team commitments and Victor Wanyama are missing for the game after the midfielder only returned after a long-term injury.

This could mean that the Argentinean manager sticks with the same lineup as the last game with Hugo Lloris likely to keep his place in the team, despite his alleged drink-driving offence that came to light on Friday morning.

Manchester United predicted lineup: (4-3-3) De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young; Matic, Pogba, Fred; Sanchez, Lukaku, Lingard.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup: (3-5-1-1) Lloris; Sanchez, Vertonghen, Alderweireld; Trippier, Alli, Dier, Eriksen, Davies; Moura; Kane.

The referee for the game at Old Trafford is Craig Pawson, with the game scheduled to kick-off at 8pm BST.