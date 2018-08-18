Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham: Spurs cruise to victory as Harry Kane breaks his August curse

Goals from Lucas Moura, Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane secured Tottenham the points over Fulham in energetic London derby.

Spurs made it two wins from two games in what proved to be a comfortable afternoon back at Wembley.

Despite a second-half equaliser from Aleksandar Mitrovic, Spurs prevailed with goals from two of their England World Cup heroes.

Spurs on top

The first chance of the game fell to Tottenham's Lucas Moura after just six minutes but the Brazillian failed to convert his header from just six-yards out.

A matter of seconds later, Lucas found himself one-on-one with Fabricio Ramírez but again could not convert after fouling the Fulham goalkeeper.

After an opening 15-minutes of one way Spurs traffic, Harry Kane was denied a penalty kick after going down under the pressure from the Fulham debutant Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Tom Cairney registered the first shot on target on the game just before the half-hour mark.

Despite almost 30 minutes of constant pressure from the home side, it was a 25-yard effort from the Fulham midfielder which forced the first save of the day.

Lucas makes up for missed chance

Lucas Moura curled Spurs into the lead minutes before the break.

After squandering two great chances earlier, the Brazillian thundered home a left-footed effort from the edge of the box.

Most of the Tottenham attacks had came from Kieran Trippier's right side but another failed cross was picked up on by the 26-year-old winger.

A deserved lead for the Lilywhites who had enjoyed the lions share of possession in the opening 45.

Less than three minutes into the second period Aleksandar Mitrovic was denied his first goal of the season by the Tottenham post.

Spurs immediately replied by coming close through a volley from Dele Alli which was well saved by the Fulham goalkeeper.

Mitro fires level

Aleksandar Mitrovic fired the Cottagers level less than 10 minutes into the second half with a header from close range.

After an enticing cross which Mitrovic failed to get on the end of, Ryan Sessegnon's missed shot was turned in by the Serbian striker.

Not long after hitting the post, Fulham's new permanent signing opened his Premier League account at Wembley.

Dele Alli came close to putting Spurs back into the lead after Fabri flapped at a Trippier cross but his shot was blocked off the line.

Harry Kane's August curse continued into the second half as the Englishman smashed a volley against the crossbar from six yards.

Quickfire from Spurs

Kieran Trippier replicated his World Cup heroics to fire Spurs ahead from a free-kick.

The Englishman curled his dead ball from 25-yards well beyond Fabri to give Spurs their deserved lead.

Minutes later, Harry Kane finally ended his August curse.

The Spurs striker was played through on goal by Erik Lamela and calmly slotted the ball home.

Two quickfire goals from the Lilywhites securing the points in an overall comfortable afternoon.

Pochettino switch proved clinical

Quickly after the equalising goal from Mitrovic, Mauricio Pochettino switched Tottenham to a flat back four.

Replacing Davinson Sanchez with Mousa Dembele, Spurs proved more effective going forward as they had more options in the midfield to create through.

The tactical change allowed Dele Alli more freedom to roam as Lucas Moura pressed further up the field feeding off the scraps left from Harry Kane.

Spurs fans will also be pleased to see long-term absentee Toby Alderweireld return to the side following a summer of transfer speculation.