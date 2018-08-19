Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 Man United: Reds' defensive problems exposed by brave Seagulls

Brighton & Hove Albion once again prevailed against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium for the second time in a row as they defeated the Red Devils 3-2 on Sunday afternoon to earn their first three points of the new Premier League season.

United didn't help themselves, though. Three poor defensive mistakes allowed the Seagulls to score three goals in the first half.

Glenn Murray started the scoring on the day with a delightful finish with Shane Duffy adding a second two minutes later. Romelu Lukaku got one goal back for United, before Pascal Groß made it 3-1 to Brighton from the penalty spot.

Paul Pogba added a second goal for United before the end of the game but it was too little to late as the Seagulls held on for yet another impressive win against the Red Devils.

Seagulls started brightly but should have been behind

As was to be expected, the Seagulls started right on the front foot as they looked to get off to a great start in their first home game of the new season.

They were looking dangerous but were almost caught out in the tenth minute when Lewis Dunk gave the ball away to Lukaku, who passed to Pogba, who in turn played Lukaku in on goal but the striker dragged his shot wide when he should have scored.

Defensive mistakes allow hosts to score two goals in two minutes

Lukaku didn't score that wonderful chance and United were punished in the 25th minute when sloppy defending allowed Solly March to find Murray unmarked in the box and striker cooly flicked the ball into the net leaving David de Gea with no chance of keeping the ball out of the net.

One goal brought two for the Seagulls as two minutes later, they doubled their lead. Once again United's defenders were at fault as they failed to clear a corner properly and Anthony Knockaert found Duffy in the box and the defender curled the ball home with his left foot.

Lukaku got United back into the game with a great header

United, therefore, needed a quick response in a match that was getting away from them and they got it in the 34th minute when Lukaku headed home from a Luke Shaw cross which was more of a shot.

The thought process was then that United would step it up as they got back in the match but that wasn't to be as yet another defensive mistake let Brighton retake a two-goal lead with just over a minute before the half-time whistle.

Gross restored Brighton's two-goal lead from the penalty spot

Groß drove into the box but was going nowhere with the ball but for some reason, Eric Bailly made a lunge towards the ball and took Gross out in the box and referee Kevin Friend pointed straight to the spot,

Gross stepped up take the penalty and slammed the ball home but De Gea would have been annoyed to not save the penalty given that he has gone the right way.

Not long after that, the whistle went for half-time with Brighton in dreamland but United were in dire straits and were in need of a miracle in the second half if they were to get back in the game.

Mourinho made changes at half-time but the Seagulls stood firm

To try and get a response from his side, Jose Mourinho made two changes at the break by bringing on Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard in order to try and get United back into the game.

The problem that United had though was that the Seagulls sat much deeper in the second half and that meant the visitors found it extremely difficult to break them down.

This led to lots of frustration from the United players as too many of them tried to find the magic pass and it just wasn't coming off.

Mathew Ryan was barely troubled in goal until Pogba forced him into making a brilliant save from the edge of the box with 15 minutes to go much to the delight of his teammates and fans.

Pogba added a consolation goal for United before the full-time whistle

United kept trying to get back in the game but the hosts defended extremely well until the visitors were awarded a penalty in the last minute of injury time as Duffy fouled Marouane Fellaini in the box.

Pogba stepped up to take the penalty and slammed the ball home into the top corner of the net with the last kick of the game.

Pogba's goal was nothing more than a consolation though as the Seagulls held on to register a second consecutive win over United at the Amex Stadium, while Mourinho now will have some serious thinking to ahead of the game against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.