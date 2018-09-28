Newcastle vs Leicester Preview: Magpies eye first league win

Newcastle United are a team of what if's and what could’ve been. Recently, a story broke out that Sheikh Mansoor was willing to buy the club before he ended up purchasing Manchester City.

If that report was true, that was just another story off the pitch of what could’ve been, and their season on the pitch is showing the same story so far.

With just two draws in the first six matches to go with four defeats, things don't look as rosy as the fans would’ve wished for before the beginning of the season.

Next up is Claude Puel’s Leicester City, which poses another stiff test for the team, who are still struggling to find the right balance.

Without Rondon, things will be difficult

After a turbulent start to the campaign, the Magpies are hoping for a change of fortune. But their hopes have suffered a major blow as the team will go in the match without powerful striker Salomon Rondon.

With Rondon out, manager Rafa Benitez is likely to shift to Joselu, who is a like-for-like replacement for the Venezuelan forward.

The 28-year-old so far has two goals to his name in six appearances, three of which came from the bench.

Eyes on Shelvey

Newcastle are a team of fighters. The talent is limited in that squad but willing to fight for one another is what makes that team click as a unit.

But there is one player in the squad who is full of quality, and lately developed himself as a real team player as well – Jonjo Shelvey.

So far in this season, the 26-year-old is yet to provide anything substantial for the team, but come Saturday, the team will be desperate to have their star man in full form and deliver the kind of performance which he is usually known for.