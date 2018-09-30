Manuel Pellegrini delighted by superb Hammers in 3-1 victory over United

West Ham United produced a clinical display of attacking football, backed up by solid defensive duties, defeating Jose Mourinho's Manchester United 3-1.

The London Stadium witnesses the Hammers powerful team performance from the start, taking the lead through Felipe Anderson, his first goal in Claret and Blue.

When Interviewed for whufc.com, Pellegrini was all smiles, praising his team’s intensity and belief, the Chilean has always talked up his squad.

The 64-year-old went on to say: “It was a very good game because I remember what I said three weeks ago when we were losing games, that we had to play as a big team and I think what we did today reflected that."

Following two massive results against the top clubs in the Premier League, Chelsea and Man United, Pellegrini still knows that the Hammers are improving as a squad.

“We are improving, and we must continue in the same way. Just because you are playing against Chelsea or Manchester United, you don’t have to play with everyone at the back to get a result," he said.

Big team dominate performance

Pellegrini appeared visibly happy on the touch line, watching his men overpower and dominate Jose Mourinho’s reds who looked intimated by the East London tactics and mental strength.

Pellegrini added,“Today we played as I like my team to play – as a big team trying to get to the other box. We scored three goals and we missed a lot of opportunities in the second half because we tried to play a little bit [too] fast."

Victor Lindelof’s deflection from Andriy Yarmolenko's shot and Marko Aranutovic's fourth goal of the campaign seal the win.

But the Chilean praised the way the Hammers defended during the whole 90 minutes, stating: "They scored just one goal from a corner, so it’s a massive result and a massive performance,"

Fans should be delighted by the result

Pellegrini could not praise the supporters enough, how they had total belief in what the Hammers boss was working towards through the tough start.

“One of the things I was delighted for in the way we played today was the West Ham fans. We started with four defeats, but I always felt the fans were behind the way we were working, and this is a gift for them,” the Chilean commented.

Previous calls for Pellegrini's sacking

Many quarters where asking for Pellegrini to go after the Hammers poor start but the Chilean always knew his East London side would produce a big team performance. “We are working hard on the training ground and the results will come," he assured.

Pellegrini remembers many doubters about the fixtures the Hammers faced. Pundits and fans believing that the ex-Manchester City boss would not pick up any points.

He added: “I remember the questions of the media when we had fixtures against Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United and people thinking we wouldn’t get any points, but football is different.

We continued working because I saw every day in the week that the players believe in what we are doing.

Many believe that the Irons have deserved this victory due the hard work, as well as never doubting Pellegrini’s own vision for the East London club.

Picking up seven points from the last three matches, the former Premier League winner does understand the reality of football when they face Brighton and Hove.

Pellegrini concluded: “We are in a good moment with good results, but it’s a difficult moment too because if you think you are going to beat Brighton just because you have beaten Manchester United, you will lose.”

There has been a complete turnaround at the London Stadium, miraculously seeing the Hammers shoot off the bottom of the table on zero points, to now being well clear of the relegation zone in 13th.

It is without doubt that the 65-year old boss will be looking to fire up his troops even further in order to continue bringing so much delight to the fans.