International duty calls for Newcastle's Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark

Newcastle defenders' Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clarke were earlier called upon by their national sides of Wales and the Republic of Ireland for the country's respective international campaigns.

Both Wales and the Republic of Ireland have up-and-coming international fixtures this month as part of the UFEA Nations League.

Dummett, who missed Newcastle's defeat against Leicester City last weekend due to injury, could be part of the team who face Spain in a friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday.

Dummett currently has three caps for his national side.

Thirty-two cap, Clarke could be called to the pitch to play against Denmark on Saturday 13 as part of the UEFA Nations League.

Familiar faces

The two players and their teams will then meet as part of this competition later in the month, where Dummett's Wales will travel to Dublin, to face Clarke's Republic of Ireland.

New manager, new start

Dummett has only recently re-joined the international footballing circle, last month after taking a year out to focus on club football and injuries.

Focusing on Newcastle has meant Dummett has become a more frequent player for the Magpies, not only finding himself in the starting eleven more, but also by having the opportunity to captain his beloved side against Chelsea a few weeks ago.

"He's given me my full (competitive) international debut now, which is obviously nice, and hopefully I can be involved more and get some more caps under my belt."

Hope becomes a reality

In August Clarke was provisionally mentioned as part of the Republic of Ireland squad, yet has since been definitely named as part of it.

Clarke used his provisional place on the squad sheet to gain his thirty-second cap for his national side against Dummett's Wales in the first round of qualification for the UEFA Nations League.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has also given Clarke more time on the pitch, like Dummett, showing Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neil his capabilities and ability that O'Neil will have been looking out for when picking his side.

Club football still matters

With much of Newcastle's on-goings on and off the pitch being rather uncertain at this time, and performance being somewhat disappointing not only for the players, but for the fans also, it is unclear how much game time the two defenders will get, especially with Benitez constantly pushing for a larger budget to change and improve the players and the team.

Their recent increase in on-pitch time for the Magpies has contributed to their international call-ups; a call-up which seems permanent and will come as a big opportunity for both players.