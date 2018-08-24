Newcastle United vs Chelsea preview: Magpies look for a repeat of last season

Newcastle United will be looking to pick up their first win of the season at home to Chelsea on Sunday as the Magpies begin their tough run of fixtures.

Both teams go into this game with different starts to the season, Newcastle are yet to win a game and Chelsea have won both of their opening games.

Rafa Benitez will come up against the man who replaced him at Napoli and took over the team where he laid such great foundations for the team they have today.

Team news

Chelsea don't have any fresh injuries concerns, however, Maurizio Sarri is likely to include Eden Hazard in his starting line-up for the first time this season.

The tricky Belgian has been a substitute for the games against Huddersfield Town and Arsenal respectively and changed the game when he came off the bench against the Gunners last week.

Benitez has a few key decisions to make on his starting line-up with Kenedy unable to play against his parent club, despite dodging a suspension for his kick last week.

Ex-Chelsea player to face former club

Christian Atsu failed to make an appearance for the London club in his four years with Chelsea.

The Ghanian international is the likely replacement for Kenedy this week for his first start of the season after losing his place to the same player last campaign.

Embed from Getty Images

DeAndre Yedlin has been training all week after recovering from a slight injury he picked up against Spurs, but it is unclear whether or not he will be fit to face the Blues.

Salomon Rondon is expected to make his first start for Newcastle on Sunday, with Yoshinori Muto also in contention for his first start, with Ayoze Perez and Joselu not producing in the final third enough so far.

Last time out

The last time these two sides met was the final day of last season when the Geordies ran out comfortable winners with a 3-0 victory.

Newcastle dominated that game with two goals from Perez and one from Dwight Gayle. Chelsea had no ambition to win the game and looked like they didn't want to play for Antonio Conte in what proved to be his final game as manager.

Embed from Getty Images

It is likely to be a different game this season with Chelsea playing 'Sarri-ball' this season, which has a focus on attacking all game and getting to the oppositions box with as little passes and in as little time as possible.

Jamaal Lascelles will have to ensure his defence is organised and alert all game to watch the runs of players like Hazard, Pedro and Willian.

Both managers will be aiming to win the game on the field, with a key eye on tactics as they focus on the small details to get an edge on their opponents.