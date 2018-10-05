Leicester City vs Everton preview: Foxes aiming to keep winning streak going

Leicester City manager Claude Puel could shake of any murmurs of discontent among the Foxes faithful by securing a third successive win in the Premier League this weekend.

It's a feat he has been unable to achieve with the East Midlands side since December 2017 when his side notched up an impressive four-match winning streak.

Visiting side Everton are yet to take home all three points from any of their matches away from Goodison Park so far this season. Manager Marco Silva will be looking to rectify that issue heading into the winter months.

The visiting side are also just a single-away win short of becoming the fourth club to win 600 top-flight matches on the road, emulating Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Claude’s consistency

Puel has stated before the game that his side "must maintain our consistency,”. Leicester currently sit comfortably in eighth position in the Premier League table heading into the next international break.

The King Power Stadium has started to become somewhat of a fortress in recent times, with Leicester winning three of their last four and with recent impressive wins against Huddersfield and away at Newcastle United, the Foxes will want to show their intent with another victory on Saturday.

Magnificent Maddison

Summer signing James Maddison has been in magnificent form so far this season for the Foxes, managing three goals and two assists in just seven games. His burst into the Premier League has been rewarded with an England call-up from manager Gareth Southgate.

He has also been shortlisted for the Premier League September player of the month. Also on that list is Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson who has managed three goals and one assist so far this season.

Team News

Claude Puel is likely to field an unchanged side following an impressive all-round performance against Newcastle last time out.

Winger Demarai Gray has made good progress in his recovery from an ankle injury but will not be back until after the international break, while midfielder Matty James (Achilles) also remains out.

Other options for the home side who did not start in the last game include; Rachid Ghezzal, Vicente Iborra, Marc Albrighton and Shinji Okazaki.

Marco Silva will have the option of re-introducing defender Phil Jagielka into the starting line-up after being out with a knee injury for six weeks. Elsewhere, Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman remain doubts.

Predicted line ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Amartey, Maguire, Morgan, Chilwell; Ndidi, Mendy; Pereira, Maddison, Iheanacho; Vardy

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Davies, Gueye; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin