Leicester City 0-0 Burnley: Clarets claim valuable point in emotional encounter

Burnley ended their three-match losing streak with a resolute defensive performance against Leicester City, a draw that saw them claim their first clean sheet since the 4-0 win against Bournemouth in September.

The match itself was always going to be overshadowed by the occasion, as Leicester City commemorated their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the four others, who were tragically killed in the helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium after their last home game against West Ham United.

A two-minutes silence before kick-off was impeccably observed by both sets of players, staff and supporters, and wreaths were laid for both the victims of the helicopter crash and to mark Rememberance Sunday.

Leicester dominate first half

Sean Dyche made three changes to the side that were beaten 4-2 at West Ham in their previous game, with Kevin Long replacing the injured James Tarkowski, Jack Cork coming in for Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood, who scored from the bench at The London Stadium, partnering Sam Vokes up front in place of Matej Vydra.

Leicester started on the front foot as they looked to mark the occasion with a victory. The Foxes dominated for large parts of the opening half an hour, with Burnley guilty of surrendering possession to their hosts on multiple occasions.

Jamie Vardy nearly gave Leicester the lead but saw his effort cleared off the line by Matthew Lowton. Claude Puel's side were then denied by the woodwork as they ramped up the pressure, Rachid Ghezzal headed against the bar from Marc Albrighton's cross. Joe Hart was then forced into a smart save to deny Demarai Gray after he had been played through by Vardy, as the Clarets went into the break on level terms.

Burnley rediscover defensive stability

Burnley were much improved in the second half and started the half on the front foot looking to press higher up the pitch to prevent pressure building on their defence.

Leicester though, came close to a breakthrough on the counter-attack as Vardy drove the ball forward, before Albrighton wasted a shooting opportunity. Long, who produced a solid performance as he deputised for the injured Tarkowski, then denied Vardy with an excellent block to keep Burnley level.

The Clarets then created their best opportunity of the contest after what was arguably their best move of the game, Chris Wood played an incisive one-two with substitute Robbie Brady but couldn't keep his volley on target.

After surviving that scare Puel's side looked to find a winner in the closing minutes, but the closest they came was a header from substitute Shinji Okazaki. After that Dyche's side held firm, as they looked to have rediscovered their defensive resilience having conceding 13 goals in their previous three games and secured a valuable point.