Huddersfield Town 1-2 Brighton Hove Albion: Seagulls come from behind to win

Florin Andone's debut goal saw Brighton complete a brilliant turnaround against ten men Huddersfield as the Seagulls won 2-1.

Mathias Zanka scored the quickest goal of the season so far as the Terriers took the lead but Brighton hit back through Shane Duffy and Andone.

Story of the match

Huddersfield looked to be continuing their form after only 45 seconds when a long throw from Philip Billing was not cleared correctly by Brighton and a mis-hit from Bruno came straight to Zanka, who headed the ball against the inside of the post into the back of the net.

It what was the fastest Premier League goal since January and Huddersfield were off to the perfect start.

The game was all Huddersfield’s, who looked to be making light work of Brighton, until the 32nd minute when the hosts were reduced to ten men. It was a controversial decision by referee Michael Oliver who showed a straight red to Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie for what he perceived as a high challenge on Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

Brighton made their strength in numbers known deep into added time in the first half when Irish international Duffy headed a powerful effort into the back of the net from brilliant a Solly March cross. At the break it was all square.

Brighton came out and dominated throughout the second half but struggled to break through the resilient ten men of Huddersfield. However, after 69 minutes another perfectly placed cross from March was met at close range by Andone and headed simply into the back of Town’s net.

From here on in the game seemed to die a death. The once so vocal fans of Huddersfield were reduced to murmurs whilst the traveling support of Brighton were happy to see out the game and take all three points back to the south.

The win see’s Albion go nine points clear of the bottom three. The Red card was the turning point and had Huddersfield not been put down to ten the match could have gone very differently indeed.

Takeaways from the game

Relegation scrap to come from Huddersfield

This season more than ever in the Premier League seems to have the league divided into two. The teams vying for a chance in Europe and those fighting for relegation. As of yet, we are to see a group of teams who look to be consolidating to a mid-table finish but we are now seeing very liable candidates for the relegation zone. Huddersfield look set to become one of the six teams, at least, who look set to battle it out for survival, with wins for both Cardiff and Crystal Palace this game week it's looking ever more unpredictable and important for teams like Huddersfield to get points.

The referee was the difference

It's never a good excuse to point the finger at the referee, in this case, Michael Oliver for the outcome of a result, however, on this occasion, the red card which could have very simply been a yellow or even dismissed completely was very clearly the beginning of the end for Town. Before the incident, they had clearly been on top and had been pushing for more. Afterwards, the game was completely flipped and Town didn’t stand a chance.

Man of the match

March got two assists and essentially won Brighton the game. It was his passing and creativity that created most of the Seagull's chances and was very clearly the difference between the two teams.