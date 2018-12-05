Burnley 1-3 Liverpool: Reds produce fight back to deny improved Clarets

Burnley fell to a third consecutive Premier League defeat, with a second-half fightback from Liverpool, denying The Clarets the opportunity to claim a result which could have lifted them out of the bottom three.

Sean Dyche made five changes to the side that were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace on Saturday. James Tarkowski and Phil Bardsley came into the back four replacing Kevin Long and Matthew Lowton, while Ashley Westwood, Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes were all recalled.

Jurgen Klopp rested Liverpool's usual dynamic front three ahead of the busy festive period, with Saturday's Merseyside Derby hero Divock Origi making his first start of the season. Daniel Sturridge, Naby Keita, Joel Matip and Alberto Moreno also came into the starting line up.

Liverpool struggle initially

Burnley started brightly with some aggressive early pressing allowing them to deny Liverpool an opportunity to create any momentum. In an opening half of few opportunities, but plenty of endeavor from both sides, The Clarets came close to a break through with Chris Wood first having a shot deflected wide for a corner, and then Phil Bardsley firing just wide from distance.

Liverpool struggled to break down Burnley in the opening half, with Dyche's side producing a much more resilient defensive display. The Reds also lost Joe Gomez through injury, with the England international stretchered off midway through the first half.

Jurgen Klopp's side started the second period with more urgency, and Joe Hart twice denied Liverpool, with excellent saves to prevent both Daniel Sturridge and Naby Kieta from giving the visitors the lead with efforts from distance.

However, it was Burnley who took the lead on 54 minutes, with Jack Cork tapping in after Allison spilled the ball under pressure from Chris Wood, following a corner.

Firmino makes the difference

Klopp responded with a double change with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah stripped off and ready to take the field, however just before the pair were introduced Liverpool found an equaliser through James Milner, who did well to find the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Liverpool then took the lead with Roberto Firmino tapping in from two yards out with his first touch of the game, after Virgil Van Dijk lost his marker from a free kick and layed the ball on a plate from Firmino. Klopp's side came close to a third but were denied first by Hart and then by a goal line clearance to deny Kieta's back heel from crossing the line.

Burnley continued to fight and came close to an equaliser in the dying minutes, with Ben Mee's header superbly kept out by Allison following a corner. Liverpool then went on the counter-attack, as Allison kept the ball in play following a cross from Charlie Taylor, Sturridge found Salah in space, who picked out the on running Xherdan Shaqiri to slot home the third and seal all three points.

Burnley will reflect on a much-improved performance, but also a missed opportunity, that offers them something to build on as they look to climb away from relegation trouble. Liverpool, meanwhile will leave Turf Moor with another hard earned three points, which suggests that they are very much in the title race with Manchester City for the long haul.