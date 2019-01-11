West Ham United vs Arsenal Preview: Hammers looking to push for Europa League spot as Arsenal close in on top four 

West Ham are heading into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Brighton which put them 10th in the league table with a three-point deficit to the seventh place currently occupied by Leicester City.



And a win would see them move up to that exact spot, at least for some time.



But Arsenal, who are currently fifth, will want to make sure that all three points come to the Emirates as their top four pursuit continues.

Past meetings

Despite West Ham being on high form this season, the past results certainly won't full them with optimism.



The Hammers won only twice in the last 24 games against Arsenal - on the 7th of April 2007 - and most recently - on the 9th of August 2015 while losing 19 and drawing three times.



Last 10 results are showing a horrendous record West Ham will certainly will be looking to beat - LLLDLLDWLL, with a goal difference of -15.



Last time both teams met on the 25th of August last year at the Emirates, with the final scoreline being 3-1 to the hosts.



Marko Arnautovic's low effort was quickly denied by a goal from Nacho Monreal. An own goal from Issa Diop gave the Gunners the lead before a late finish from Danny Welbeck set the final scoreline.

Team news

West Ham's injury list has not lowered a little with a big part of first-team players still out injured. Ryan Fredericks and Javier Hernandez are still unavailable despite returning to full training over the week, with Fabian Balbuena requiring surgery on his meniscus after breaking down while training with the first team.



In the Arsenal squad all Henrikh Mkhitaryan (broken metatarsal), Rob Holding (knee) Danny Welbeck (ankle) are all unavailable for the fixture.

Predicted lineups

West Ham: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Snodgrass, Noble, Rice, Anderson; Antonio, Arnautovic.



Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Torreira, Xhaka; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.