Jesse Lingard brings fresh life to Manchester United as a new age false nine

Jesse Lingard will hunt you down.

He doesn’t care about your name, where you come from or who you play for. He will run you into the ground, take the ball away from you and have you chasing shadows.

When he’s finished, the ball will be in your net and he will be dancing on your grave. He will humiliate you in your own house. Worst of all? He’ll do it all with a smile on his face.

Jesse Lingard is Manchester United’s secret weapon.

He may have grabbed the headlines for moonwalking on Arsenal’s turf, but the finer nuances of his footballing ability often fly under the radar.

Lingard epitomises United's new freedom

In the Ole Gunnar Solskjær revolution, attacking freedom is king. There is not one player on the payroll at United that epitomises this newly discovered liberation more than Lingard. He is the final piece in Solskjær’s puzzle.

The only real question mark around Solskjær’s prospects for success at Old Trafford was his tactical acumen. Beating Cardiff or Huddersfield is fine, but could he compete with those teams at the other end of the table?

Through Lingard, Solskjær has developed a tactical innovation to help mastermind successive away wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Despite gaining notoriety for its use in Pep Guardiola’s magnificent Barcelona team, the false nine as a concept has actually been around for 125 years. Constantly evolving, this tactical anomaly is footballing Darwinism at its finest: adapt or face extinction. Solskjær has adapted the use of a false nine to fit his cause, using Jesse Lingard at the tip of a midfield diamond, utilising his energy, speed and appreciation of movement to get the best out of his young, vibrant attacking charges.

Most typically the false nine is a withdrawn central striker who drops deep to receive the ball, often leaving the opposition defenders without a forward to mark or, worse still, dragged out of position. Solskjærs’ plan gave Spurs and Arsenal a different question to answer. With Lingard at the tip of the diamond and acting as a hybrid between a no.10 and a false nine, Solskjær looked to exploit the space behind both sets of fullbacks. The beauty of this masterplan, devised in the blistering heat of United’s warm weather training camp in Dubai, is the way in which it showcased the most subtle tweaks between facing Spurs at Wembley and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

To understand why this has been so effective is to understand Jesse Lingard.

Lingard flourishing in false nine role

He inhabits a unique cross-section of footballers with such a unique skill-set that he is capable of embodying the role of the false nine. His greatest strengths; positioning, off-the-ball movement, running from deep and seemingly endless reserves of energy, allow him to take on challenges that buck the traditional moulds of football tactics. Hence his success as Solskjær’s embryonic attacking centrepiece.

Against Tottenham, Solskjær identified two key aspects of Mauricio Pochettino’s side. They push their fullbacks high and rely heavily on their midfield duo to control and dictate the tempo of the play. Notably, this midfield duo was a weakened selection; Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko. At Wembley, Lingard’s role turned to hunter, hurrying and harassing the Winks and Sissoko and bothering them into submission. It was his turnover in possession that led to Rashford’s goal and it was his positioning, vacating the area against Spurs’ centre backs that allowed both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to attack from their wide starting position.

It was a different story against Arsenal. Well, a variation on a theme. Instead of Martial and Rashford, Lingard was joined by Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku. Instead of disrupting Tottenham’s build up play, Lingard was instrumental in orchestrating United’s own. His deceptive footspeed and instincts for finding space were absolutely vital as United tore Arsenal apart on the counter attack. As he caressed the ball past Petr Cech for United’s second goal, it was as if you could hear the proverbial penny drop. Lingard is essential to the way this team plays.

For the same reasons that Sir Alex Ferguson had faith in him as a teenager, prompted Louis van Gaal to give him his debut and saw him develop into a man for the big occasion under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær is now reaping the rewards of a player so uniquely gifted as Jesse Lingard.