Pellegrini puzzled by West Ham’s performance against Wolves.

West Ham United travelled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers, carrying with them a heavy and embarrassing defeat in the FA Cup against the bottom side in League One AFC Wimbledon.

Things did not get any better for Pellegrini and his men, especially in the second conceding three goals to their host. The Chilean expressed his bemusement when interviewed after the encounter, saying,

“I think in the first half, it was very close,” Pellegrini said. “It was a very tight game for both teams. But in the second half, we were a team that was uprooted out of the game.

“We conceded two goals from set pieces and we conceded three goals. They had other clear chances so really it’s difficult to understand why we are playing in this way.”

Powerful header from Romain Saiss put Wolves in front and to seal the home side victory two quick goals by Raul Jimenez in a space of ten minutes towards the end of the 90minutes.

Unable to attack or defend

Marko Arnautovic transfer sage splashed over the papers, creating unwanted headlines - extension to his contact. Maybe could off unsettled the squad. Samir Nasri with slight injury, brought creativity into the Irons side. Felipe Anderson wasn’t allowed room to show his flair and pace, the Hammers Boss, ponders how they failed to test Rui Patricio at Molineux.

“When, during the 90 minutes, you didn’t make one clear chance, you must be frustrated because we are always trying to play in the opposition’s side of the pitch.

"Maybe sometimes you can be a not very creative team, but you defend well, but we defended very badly also. We conceded two goals from set pieces, which decided the game.”

Fabian Balbuena still out injured, you could honestly say that the partnership between him and Issa Diop was something special and they gelled very well. Just don’t think Angelo Ogbonna is the right replacement.

Concentration is the Key to improve

Injuries have plaque the Hammers through-out the season so far but you would hope that the players Pellegrini picks would perform and concentrate, as the Chilean notes, when he said,

“I’m sad we conceded two goals from set pieces. Lukasz [Fabianski] made two or three saves at the start of the second half that were clear shots for Wolves also. I think we didn’t work as a team on defending.



Declan rice and Fabian Fabianski have been, the Hammers only shinning light by performing game in, game out, carry the side, some people have pointed out. Nine players still out through injury like Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere just to name a few. The Irons boss knows his side have to concentrate, when he stated,

“Maybe it’s too many games with the same players. We have so many players injured, so it’s difficult to find solutions. But we must concentrate if we are to improve.”

Marko Arnautovic update-

The Austrian was helped off, which appeared a serious injury to his ankle. With all that has gone on, wanting a more to China for more money, which was reported and driven by his brother Danijel Arnautovic.

If it is a long season ending injury West Ham would find it difficult to fill the void in the style that Pellegrini enjoys. There is Andy Carroll but long balls are not Pellegrini’s philosophy. Even though the tall No9 causes a lot of problems in the penalty area.

The Chilean, finishes his interview by hoping Arnautovic injury after a review will not be any problem, he says,

"I can't say more in this moment but I think it will not be an easy injury. I hope he has not any problem but we must review him in an examination on Wednesday."



