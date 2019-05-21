Daniel James agrees Manchester United terms

Swansea City winger Daniel James has agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a dream summer move.

James will most likely be the first arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as manager in what is expected to be a busy summer full of transfer business.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 21-year-old has 'agreed everything' with Man United, despite a last-ditch effort from Graham Potter to bring him to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Potter managed James at Swansea last season and was announced as Brighton manager yesterday, but starts his tenure with a failed hijack after conceding defeat in the pursuit.

With only one full season of first-team football under his belt, the transfer comes as a surprise to United fans, who will be hoping he isn't the only attacking signing made ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The club's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho has seemingly been squashed after losing Champions League status due to horrendous form on the back-end of last season.

Considering James is primarily a left winger though, it'd be surprising not to see a natural right-sided attacker arrive before the window slams shut.

The young Welshman scored six goals in 38 games for Swansea last term and was handed his first international cap by United great Ryan Giggs in November.