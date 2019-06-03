West Ham United confirm the sale of Edimilson Fernandes to 1.FSV Mainz

West Ham United have announced the sale of Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes to 1.FSV Mainz.



The 23-year-old joined the Hammers from FC Sion in 2016 for a fee £4.5 million, enjoying the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns around the first team, before getting sent out on loan to ACF Fiorentina for the whole length of the 2018-19 season.



The fee remains undisclosed by both clubs, although it's believed that the Bundesliga outfit had to pay around £8m for the midfielder's services, nearly doubling the money Hammers had paid just three years earlier.

Beginnings of the squad overhaul

The sale of Fernandes is just the first of many outings that can, and probably will happen until the end of the transfer market, as he joins Samir Nasri, Andy Carroll and Adrian, who were all released by the club at the end of last month.



Lucas Perez, Pedro Obiang, Javier Hernandez and Aaron Cresswell could shortly follow the Switzerland international as West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is looking to bolster his transfer funds before the new season.



Perez, just one year after signing from Arsenal FC, is already on his way to Deportivo Alaves in a £2.5 million deal as the club identified one of Alaves' defenders, Guillermo Maripán, as one of the top targets, following the uncertainty of Winston Reid's future.



Obiang is linked with a host of Italian clubs as he has his heart set on a Serie A return, as West Ham look to acquire around £10m for his sale. The ex-Sampdoria midfielder, who joined the club in 2015, has been around the first team for some time now, unfortunately not being able to hit stable form.



Chicharito gains interest from clubs all over the world, but it's a La Liga outfit Valencia CF who are reportedly winning the race for the Mexican's signature who scored 15 goals in 53 appearances for the Hammers since signing for the club in 2017 from Bayer 04 Leverkusen.



The most unwanted one by the fans, and the one unlikeliest to happen is a sale of Cresswell. The first enquiry for the 30-year-old left-back from an unnamed club (believed to be Everton FC) has already been rejected by West Ham, as Manuel Pellegrini identified other positions to be a higher priority.