El Makrini completes Kilmarnock switch

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio has made Dutch central midfielder Mohamed El Makrini his second signing of the summer.

El Makrini joins the Rugby Park side on an initial one-year deal, however, there is an option of a one-year extension.

The 32-year-old has spent most of his career in Holland but he also enjoyed two seasons in Denmark where he played for Odense. He was most recently with Roda JC in the Dutch second tier, Eerste Divisie, but has now joined Alessio's men following his release from De Koempels.

What can Killie fans expect?

Killie fans will be hoping that El Makrini can provide support and cover for midfield stalwarts Gary Dicker and Alan Power.

The Killie backroom staff may see the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Aaron Tshibola, who has returned to Aston Villa following a loan spell that divided opinion amongst the Rugby Park faithful.

One thing is certain though, El Makrini brings a wealth of past playing experience to Ayrshire. He has faced some top sides, including last seasons UEFA Champions League semi-finalists Ajax and that can only be a good thing to help develop promising youngsters such as Iain Wilson, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Queen of The South.

Excited for the challenge ahead

Thursday's Europa League tie against Connah's Quay Nomads will come too soon for the Dutchman, who has not had the luxury of a pre season to get him up to speed yet.

However, El Makrini admits he is looking forward to getting up to scratch and getting started with Killie.

Speaking at his press conference at the club this morning, he said: "Kilmarnock had a fantastic season last year and I'm really happy to be part of that now

"It's a great squad, you can see there's a lot of quality and I hope we can do as well as last season."

El Makrini joins the club a day after Romanian goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu joined on a season-long loan from Italian powerhouses Juventus.