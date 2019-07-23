Canaries prepare for Brentford test

After a successful mini tour of Germany, Norwich City play their first pre-season friendly on home soil in a behind closed doors fixture with Championship side Brentford.

Following a narrow victory for the Canaries last season and a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Brentford, this contest at Norwich's London Colney training ground will provide a good opportunity for both sides to test themselves against strong opposition.

Solid summers so far

Daniel Farke's side have been scoring goals galore throughout July, netting no less than eight times in three matches on their trip to mainland Europe. After a scratchy draw to open the campaign, they have won two in a row, including a confidence-boosting victory over Schalke.

Brentford are also unbeaten in three pre-season fixtures, easing past AFC Wimbledon 3-0 before drawing against contrasting opposition in Dynamo Kyiv and Wycombe Wanderers.

Norwich have lost just one of their last seven meetings with Brentford, although the two league fixtures in 2018/19 underpin the progress of the Bees in recent campaigns.

After finishing 11th in the Championship, Thomas Frank's side will be looking to mount a playoff push this season.

New arrivals looking for minutes

Although Brentford recently lost defender Ezri Konsa to Aston Villa for a fee just short of £12 million, they have replaced the young hotshot with one of the Championship signings of the window thus far, snapping up Pontus Jansson from Leeds for just £5.5 million.

Attacking midfielder Sergi Canos returns to face his former side, whilst Neal Maupay, who has been linked with a move away this summer, was only four goals short of Championship Top Goalscorer Teemu Pukki's 29 last season.

Yet Pukki's minutes could be limited in this fixture with Farke expected to be keen to see more of new signing Josip Drmic and 18-year old Adam Idah who has been impressing during recent weeks.

Recent arrival Sam Byram is also likely to rack up his first minutes in a yellow shirt after signing from West Ham last week.