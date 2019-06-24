Drmic on his way to Norwich

Norwich City have bolstered their ranks ahead of the new season with Josip Drmic set to become their first permanent signing of the summer next month.

Canaries strengthen

After a string of contract renewals from the heroes of the Championship campaign, including Kenny McLean, who committed his future to the club last week, Drmic’s arrival will be another boost to the team.

Drmic, who was born in Lachen to Croatian parents and holds dual nationality, boasts 32 appearances in Swiss national team colours with 10 goals to his name, the latest being his country’s second goal in a 2-2 draw in the group stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

The 26-year-old striker has been at Borussia Monchengladbach since 2015 but he also spent a short time on loan at Hamburg the following year, as well as turning out for Monchengladbach’s reserve team in 2017.

Goals galore in Germany

Drmic spent the bulk of his youth career in his home country at Zurich, graduating into the reserves in 2009 and to the first team a year later.

FC Nuremberg were his next calling as he made the move to German football for the first time in 2013, appearing in the league 33 times that season and putting the ball in the back of the net 14 times.

Before Monchengladbach he also spent time at Bayer Leverkusen where he played 25 league games and scored 6 goals.

His international career began in 2012 and he has represented his country in the 2012 Summer Olympics and back to back World Cups in 2014 and 2018.