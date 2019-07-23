Daniel Candeias joins Genclerbirligi from Rangers

Daniel Candeias has joined Turkish side Genclerbirligi on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old winger joins the side after coming to an agreement to leave Rangers, despite having a year left on his deal at Ibrox.

A good servant

Candeias leaves the Gers after spending two seasons with the club.

He joined the light blues from Benfica in 2017 for £700,000 and the hard working winger will look back at his time in Glasgow with a smile.

Despite never winning silverware during his stint with the club, he scored and set up several important goals for the Gers and many fans consider him, along with hitman Alfredo Morelos, the greatest things to come out of ex-boss Pedro Caixinha's turbulent spell at the club.

A decent fee

Rangers are reported to have received £250,000 for the winger - which can be considered good business given the length of time left on his contract and the initial fee they bought him for.

Current Gers boss Steven Gerrard and Technical Director Mark Allen have both insisted they have no problems with Candeias and that despite wanting to keep the wide man at Ibrox, all parties met and agreed it is best if the ex-Portugal Under-23 international moves on for a new challenge.

Allen told Rangers TV: "I think Danny just felt with where he was that he wanted an opportunity to go and speak. Danny has been an unbelievable servant to us and he has worked hard and worked well in the time he has been here.

"We would have liked to have kept Danny. I think I said in the early part of the summer we expect some transition – yes. The manager has sat down with every player in the squad and made it clear to them where he sees them fitting in and the parts they will play."

Rangers will now hope that new signings Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones, Sheyi Ojo and Greg Stewart can step up to the plate and fill the void left by Candeias.