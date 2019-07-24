Fleetwood Town 0-2 Burnley: The Clarets pre-season preparations continued with win at Highbury 

Sean Dyche's side managed to get valuable minutes into the majority of the squad in a 2-0 victory over Fleetwood Town.

With 19 outfield players given 45 minutes against former Burnley midfielder Joey Barton's Fleetwood at the Highbury Stadium on a warm night on the Fylde coast.

Story of the game

Fleetwood started the game the brighter of the two sides and almost took an early lead, with Joe Hart making a smart save to deny a powerful header from Fleetwood defender Harry Souttar.

Burnley began to get more into the contest as the opening 45 minutes progressed and the Clarets edged ahead just before the break, with Ali Koiki rounding off a promising performance with his first senior goal for the club.

The 19-year-old, who was played in a more advanced position with Charlie Taylor returning at left-back, finished well with a strike on the turn following two blocked efforts from Matej Vydra and Aaron Lennon.

Dyche made nine changes for the second period, with only Kevin Long and Hart retaining their positions, and Fleetwood came close to getting back on level terms in the opening minutes of the half, with Conor McAleny heading an effort just wide of Burnley's goal.

Burnley doubled their lead shortly after, with a good interchange in midfield by Josh Benson and Johan Berg Gudmundsson before finding Phil Bardsley who made a positive overlap on the right-hand side and picked out a dangerous low cross which was converted by Chris Wood.

The Clarets threatened to add to their advantage as the game reached the final few minutes, with some positive moments from the lively Dwight McNeil. However, a third goal proved elusive and the Clarets settled for a comfortable win with a confidence-boosting clean sheet also recorded in front of a healthy contingent of travelling supporters.

Takeaways from the match

Dyche will reflect on a positive evening in which he managed to get some valuable game time into the majority of his squad. The only players absent from the game at Fleetwood were Steven Defour, who continues his recovery from an injury-hit campaign last term, and Ben Mee and Ben Gibson who were both managing slight knocks.

Taylor's return will be a welcome boost as the pre-season preparations start to heat up as the Clarets gear up for the start of the Premier League campaign. The left-back had not played in any of Burnley's opening pre-season fixtures and with new signing Erik Pieters now providing tough competition, he will have been keen to get back on the pitch.

Arguably the standout performances from a Burnley perspective were from the promising Koiki and Benson. Both players looked comfortable against League One opposition and the Clarets will be hoping that they can make an impression in the first team, following McNeil's emergence last season.