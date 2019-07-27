Tottenham reject bids for Kyle Walker-Peters

After being a bit-part player at Tottenham Hotspur, it is understandable that interest for loaning Kyle Walker-Peters would be quite high.

However, with the departure of first-choice right-back Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid and a lack of rumours surrounding Tottenham linking them to right-backs, the 22-year-old full-back might feature far more this season.

Spurs might even start the season with Walker-Peters at right-back, as Serge Aurier's pre-season was shortened by the Africa Cup of Nations and Juan Foyth, who has been training as a right-back during the offseason, is suspended for the first two games of the 2019/2020 Premier League season.

Premier League Interest

Brighton & Hove Albion was one of the two clubs to be heavily-rumoured to want Walker-Peters on a season-long loan. After the club narrowly avoided relegation last season, they are looking to strengthen anywhere they can.

An area that needs help especially is Brighton's depth at right-back. After the retirement of captain and club legend Bruno Saltor and Ezequiel Schelotto falling out of favour, new boss Graham Potter was strongly interested in acquiring Walker-Peters for the upcoming season to provide cover for Martin Montoya.

If Spurs were to loan out Walker-Peters, they would have probably gone with the other interested club, Crystal Palace, as they would be likely to provide him with more playing time.

Roy Hodgson will have to adjust to life without their star prospect Aaron Wan-Bissaka after his £50 million departure to Manchester United. Currently, Joel Ward is Palace's only senior right-back, so after their unsuccessful pursuit of Walker-Peters, they will have to look elsewhere for a replacement.

Red Bull Poachers

RB Leipzig, who have spent their summer collecting young talent, also enquired about loaning or buying Kyle Walker-Peters.

Leipzig have already successfully poached Ademola Lookman from Everton and Christopher Nkunku from PSG for reasonable prices, as well as the loan signing of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

However, Walker-Peters would have probably been their third-choice right-back behind Lukas Klostermann and Nordi Mukiele, so it was always going to be the least likely of the choices.