Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs left frustrated after brave Brighton earn a point

INCIDENTS: Premier League clash under the lights at the Amex Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur dropped more points in their race for a top-four spot after Brighton and Hove Albion secured a deserved point.

Harry Kane put Spurs ahead in the second-half but Pascal Gross converted a penalty just minutes after.

Spurs will have only themselves to blame after Serge Aurier gave away such an unnecessary penalty.

The result puts Brighton on the verge of guaranteed safety and Spurs remain in fourth spot but certainly ground dropped on third-placed Liverpool.

Early second-half drama

Just two minutes into the second-half Harry Kane opened the scoring after ploughing the ball home following some tenacious work from Heung-min Son on the touchline.

But their lead only lasted two minutes.

Serge Aurier bundled over José Izquierdo just minutes after Spurs broke the deadlock.

Pascal Gross stepped up to slam the ball beyond Hugo Lloris who made a valiant attempt to save the spot kick.

Kane's opener quickly cancelled out by the Seagull's who suddenly had the fans back on their side.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will only have Aurier to blame for Brighton's response.

The Ivorian has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving at the London side, showing a real reckless side to his game on a few occasions.

Frustration for Spurs

Brighton held their own in the first-half, putting men behind the ball and their bodies on the line.

The visitors were restricted by a solid Brighton backline, forcing them to overplay the ball in the final third.

Glenn Murray and Anthony Knockaert proved a constant threat going forward for the Seagulls, camped in their own half the home side used the two forwards as a quick outlet hoping to catch Spurs on the counter.

Although both sides were limited to opportunities on goal, there were two clear battles going on down the manager's touchline.

Knockaert pestered Ben Davies from the off, getting in behind and turning him inside out and at the other end of the field, Heung-min Son had his own battle going on with Bruno.

The Lilywhites struggled to create any clear-cut chances on goal but their opportunity came on the stroke of half-time.

Harry Kane held the ball up on the edge of the box and set up Son whose low driven shot was miraculously saved by Matt Ryan.

Chris Hughton will certainly have been the happier of the two managers at the break with his side showing a meritable account for themselves.

Solid Brighton

Chris Hughton's men stood strong throughout the game against a constant threat from the away side.

Excluding Tottenham's goal they never really had a sniff in front of goal.

The Albion looked extremely well drilled with just about every man behind the ball.

The home side were helped by some very poor passing from Spurs when it came to the final third they seemed to lose their composure.

Very much unlike the Tottenham we have all become accustomed to, their end product was poor, to say the least.

However, the away sides lack of quality does not take away from the tenacity and determination shown by the Brighton side.