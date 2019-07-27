Spurs struggling to reach a deal with Juventus for Paulo Dybala

It has been reported over the last week that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala and have made contact with the Italian giants over his availability.

The fee that Juventus would want for the 25-year-old is said to be around £80 million, which would be a big fee for Spurs to pay, especially considering they have brought in Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record fee remian interested in Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso.

A Dybala deal could happen if the right price comes in for Spurs duo

According to Sky Sports News, it is currently unlikely that Dybala will join Spurs this summer, although that could change, depending on the future of Danny Rose and Christian Eriksen.

At the start of the summer, Eriksen publicly declared that he is looking for a new challenge away from North London, there has been rumours of interest by the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, but nothing seems close to happening at this point with two weeks to go until the deadline in England.

As for Rose, it appears that he is being allowed to leave the club and Spurs have been waiting for the right offer, although nothing has materialised yet.

The left-back, who did not travel to Asia for the clubs pre-season tour, is more likely to leave than Eriksen, with a lot of interest from various clubs such as Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Could Rose to Juventus spark a deal for Dybala?

It was also suggested by Sky Sports News that Spurs could attempt to acquire Dybala at a cheaper cost than the £80 million asking price if Juventus look to bring in Rose in a £25 million deal, with that included in the deal for the Argentinian.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have also been linked all summer with a deal for Real Betis midfielder Lo Celso, whilst if that was to happen, it would likely mean that any kind of transfer for Dybala would be out of the question.

Over the past week or so, it seemed as though Spurs were close to completing a deal for Lo Celso.

But, there is currently a problem with Daniel Levy unable to reach an agreement with the Spanish side, who are looking for around £65 million whereas Spurs would rather not spend any more than £50 million.