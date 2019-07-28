Kieran Trippier cites 'behind the scenes' issues after Tottenham exit 

Kieran Trippier departed Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month as he switched London for Atletico Madrid and the Spanish sunshine.

The deal is believed to be worth in the region of £20m with both parties looking to solve the obvious breakdown as amicably as possible.

Some Spurs fans were puzzled by Trippier's transfer to Atletico Madrid, while others were expecting it.

Sure, the right-back didn't light it up last season, but he was dependable the season before and was very highly-rated after impressing at the 2018 World Cup.

"Behind the scenes" issues

The transfer didn't raise too many eyebrows as it fits the general Tottenham policy of buying young and selling once the player is nearing the end of his prime but still commands a solid fee.

Embed from Getty Images

However, Trippier opened up on what truly caused the switch: "I think it was time for me to change and move on," he said.

"I don't necessarily mean that I needed to move on, but things happened behind the scenes at Tottenham, which I don't really want to go into, but I needed to move on from that."

How will Trippier fit in at Atleti?

It is known that Atletico Madrid play a very hard-working and physical under Diego Simeone, and although Trippier is not too physically imposing, he is definitely an energetic operator on the right flank.

With the departure of the ageing Juanfran, it would be reasonable to assume Trippier will just immediately own the starting spot.

However, he will be facing competition in the form of Santiago Arias, who spent last season backing up Juanfran, and Sime Vrsaljko, who is returning after an injury-ridden loan spell at Inter Milan.

Funnily enough, all three are usually starters for their national teams when fit, so it will be interesting to see who ends up locking down the right-back spot under Simeone.