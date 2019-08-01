Damallsvenskan Week 10 Review: Top teams draw as Djurgården suffer another defeat 

Rosengård and Göteborg draw against Vittsjö and Piteå, as Örebro keeps their momentum going against Djurgården who suffer yet another loss.

Växjö 2 - 2 Kristianstads

It was tipped to be an exciting game between third-placed Växjö and seventh-placed Kristianstads and it started off with a goal for the home team as Signe Holt Andersen poked home a low-rolling ball from within the penalty box.

But this scoreline did not last long as Kristianstads were awarded a penalty only minutes later, which Therese Ivarsson converted without any hesitation.

Växjö went ahead again not that long after the penalty decision, as Ria Öling picked up the ball in the middle of the field and from just outside the penalty box, fired off a beautiful curling shot that evaded goalkeeper Brett Maron.

Växjö were the ones with the most chances until Kristianstads, who had turned up the pressure, managed to get the equaliser in the 93rd minute, a clean hit off a backward pass, once again by Ivarsson.

LB07 0 - 4 Linköping

The start of the game was even and LB07's Sophie Sundqvist pulled off a good attempt that forced Linköping's Emma Holmgren to a fantastic save, but it was not going to remain as positive for the goalkeeper.

A great through ball opens up for Mimmi Larsson to get alone with goalkeeper Vera Varis, and she coolly slotted it past the diving keeper.

Filippa Angeldal made it 2-0 straight from a freekick, rolling it past the wall and in just off the post.

In the second half, Lina Hurtig was tripped and awarded a penalty, which Angeldal took care of confidently, and Frida Maanum rounded up the score to 4-0 after a strong header flew in over the Varis 10 minutes from the end.

Eskilstuna 3 - 0 Kungsbacka

Eskilstuna continued their strong streak of wins as they welcomed last-placed Kungsbacka to Tunavallen, and Vaila Barsley opened up the goalscoring for the home team with a strong header off of a well-placed freekick outside the penalty area.

There was some drama in the second half as Josephine Chukwunonye was awarded two yellow cards and was sent off after having defended with her arms in Felicia Rogic's face.

Rogic later went on to score after she broke free on the left-wing, passed Kungsbacka defender Hanna Spets to race clear in the penalty box and fired off a curled shot that passed keeper Karolina Bucaro Stenman easily.

The third goal came courtesy of on-fire Loreta Kullashi in the 92nd minute, as she found herself unmarked in the box and placed the ball in the bottom left corner.

Kopparbergs/Göteborg 1 - 1 Piteå

It was a tight game between Göteborg and Piteå which saw both teams attacking and putting pressure on each other.

Göteborg scored early on through Julia Zigiotti Olme, but the assistant referee waved it off for offside.

Instead, it would be Piteå that would grab the first goal, after Madelen Janogy capitalised on teammate Julia Karlernäs's header and poked the ball in the goal.

But Göteborg would reply minutes later after pinging the ball around in the penalty box it was Rebecka Blomqvist who would whip it in on the first touch with her left foot.

Several good chances followed but nothing was converted into a goal, and each team left with one point.

Örebro 3 - 1 Djurgården

Djurgården suffered another defeat, this time at the hands of in-form Örebro.

Jenna Hellstrom opened up the scoring for the home team after latching onto a through ball from Eveliina Summanen and slotted it in beyond Jennifer Pelley.

The second goal came from a beautiful cross from Heather Williams, which found the feet of Kayla Braffet who could hit it on the volley and into the goal.

Hellstrom were at it again in the second half, as a long free-kick caused a lot of confusion in the penalty box and the ball landed in front of her and she could just poke it in.

A sloppy backward pass from the Örebro defence was something Olivia Schough could take advantage of, and she scored Djurgården's only goal.

Vittsjö 0 - 0 Rosengård

Vittsjö welcomed league leaders Rosengård and the fifth-placed team held up good against the giants.

Rosengård put a lot of pressure on the home team and had the most chances, forcing Vittsjö goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo to pull off some good saves. But Vittsjö managed to themselves attack and pressure the top team.