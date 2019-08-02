Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan Preview: Spurs round-off pre-season on home soil against old foe 

Tottenham Hotspur return to London after a successful spell in the Audi Cup in Germany, where they defeated Real Madrid before beating Bayern Munich on penalties to lift the trophy on Wednesday night.



Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be testing themselves against Inter Milan, who won their most recent friendly against Paris Saint-Germain on penalties last Saturday.

Spurs will be hoping to add further additions to the squad as well as new signing Tanguy Ndombele, the Club have recently been in talks with Bruno Fernandes, along with Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon.

Meanwhile, Inter have been racing against Serie A rivals Juventus for the signing of Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, before next week's transfer deadline.

Previous meetings

The two sides met last season in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, their first meeting since 2013. Inter began on the upper-hand after a late 2-1 victory at the San Siro, however, Christian Eriksen's strike in the last 10 minutes secured a 1-0 win for Pochettino's side.

The Lilywhites bitterly ended the Italian side's hopes of advancing to the round of 16 after Lucas Moura's late equaliser at Camp Nou was enough to send them through given Inter's failure to beat PSV.

Team news

Juan Foyth was stretchered off the pitch in Tottenham’s clash with Bayern on Wednesday, the defender went down clutching his ankle in what appears to be a serious injury. There has not yet been an update on how long he is out for, however, it is unlikely that he’ll be in the squad on Sunday.

Eric Dier returned to training on Friday as well as Serge Aurier, although it is doubtful that either will be in the side to face Inter, meaning Kyle Walker-Peters is the only fit right-back available.

Diego Godin could make his debut for his new team after signing from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Lautaro Martínez could also feature after he too has returned from international duty in the Copa America.

Possible XIs

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris, Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose, Ndombele, Winks, Lamela, Alli, Son Heung-Min, Kane.

Possible Inter starting XI: Handanovic, Skriniar, Godin, de Vrij, D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Dalbert, Martinez, Perisic.