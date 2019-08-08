David Luiz: The Brazilian who  nearly won everything at Chelsea across his two spells

David Luiz has ended his successful tenure at Chelsea after signing for Arsenal on deadline day.

Luiz signed for Arsenal in a stunning Deadline Day move for around £8 million.

The 32-year-old was keen to reunite with Unai Emery after working under the Spaniard during his time at PSG.

With the Brazilian centre back gone for the second time, at the age of 32, it looks like a permanent goodbye to Chelsea in terms of his playing career.

Initially signed from Benfica

Chelsea signed Luiz from Benfica for £26 million in 2011 and the Brazilian ball-playing centre-back scored his first Chelsea goal in the Blues' 2-1 comeback win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

At his first stint at the club, Luiz won two trophies with the Blues. The Europa League and the Champions League in 2012.

Some of his other memorable moments in his first stint at the club was his goal of the season contender against Fulham, and his theatrics with Rafael at Old Trafford.

Left Chelsea for PSG

In 2014, PSG signed the Brazilian centre-back for £50 million, at that time, it was a world-record fee for a defender.

The 32-year-old won a lot of trophies with PSG. But unfortunately for him, his spell at PSG turned sour after falling out of favour and being replaced by Presnel Kimpembe.

Luiz will be remembered well by for the wrong reasons by Chelsea fans whilst he was at PSG.

This was because he scored the crucial goal at Stamford Bridge to knock Chelsea out of the Champions League in PSG's 2-2 draw (4-3 aggregate win) over Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side.

An unexpected return to Chelsea for Luiz

In 2016 on deadline day, Chelsea made a late swoop to resign David Luiz for a fee around £32 million from PSG.

This was a shock to every Chelsea fan, as no one expected him to return, especially after the way he celebrated his goal against the Blues for PSG at Stamford Bridge.

Luiz's best performances playing for Chelsea came in the 2016/17 season when he played in a back three under Antonio Conte.

He was part of that Premier League winning side under Antonio Conte.

However the 2017/18 season turned sour for Luiz, as he fell out with Conte, and as a result, was frozen out for most of that season.

Despite the awful season, Luiz did manage to bag another trophy with Chelsea- this time the FA Cup.

Luiz fell back into favour last season when Maurizio Sarri was the manager. The now Arsenal defender added another Europa League trophy to what he has won at Chelsea. And unsurprisingly it was Chelsea's 4-1 thrashing of Luiz's new club Arsenal in Baku.

The only trophy the 32-year-old hasn't won whilst being at Chelsea is the Carabao Cup but as he now moves to Arsenal to try and finish his career on a high it will be interesting to see the reception he receives from the Chelsea fans when he returns to Stamford Bridge as an Arsenal player this season.