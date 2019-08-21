Liverpool vs Arsenal: The last five meetings

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will return to Anfield to face Premier League rivals Arsenal in a fixture which has not disappointed in recent years.

The Reds will come into the match in high spirits after capturing their fourth UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea last week and also picking up three points on the road against Southampton on Saturday.

Arsenal are the only other side who maintain a 100% record in the Premier League this campaign and will be hoping to win at the Red's home fortress for the first time in almost seven years.

The contest has seen 29 goals scored in the past 3 seasons between the two sides and both teams will be looking to add to that tally on the weekend. Here are the last five meetings between Liverpool and Arsenal.

5. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal, March 2017

Liverpool completed a league double over Arsenal with this hard-fought victory which helped the Reds in their push for a Champions League spot.

Roberto Firmino scored the opener just ten minutes into the game to put Liverpool ahead, and the scorer turned provider just before half time when he teed up Sadio Mane, who fired the ball past Petr Cech to give the home side a two-goal cushion.

Danny Welbeck gave the Gunners hope of a turnaround 60 minutes in when he found the back of the net by neatly chipping the onlooking Simon Mignolet to make it 2-1.

It was Liverpool who prevailed, however, after a quick counter-attack saw Divock Origi provide Gini Wijnaldum with an open goal in injury time to wrap all three points up for Jurgen Klopp's men.

4. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal, August 2017

In what would prove to be Arsene Wenger's last visit to Anfield as Arsenal manager, Liverpool thrashed the visitors 4-0 at the start of a productive season for the Reds.

Firmino's header from a Joe Gomez cross ensured he continued his rich vein of form against the North London club 20 minutes in. Mane made it 2-0 with a curling effort just before half-time in a first-half which mirrored that of the previous game between the two.

Mo Salah scored his second Premier League career goal for the Reds when he evaded Hector Bellerin to run the length of the pitch and slot the ball home in front of the Kop 60 minutes in, whilst Daniel Sturridge's header gave the Englishman his first goal of the season with 10 minutes left.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was on the receiving end of the defeat in what proved to be his last ever match for the Gunners before leaving to join the Reds just four days following the defeat.

3. Emirates Stadium, Premier League, Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool, December 2017

Wenger was out for revenge in the reverse fixture at the Emirates, but both shared the spoils in this six-goal thriller.

Phillipe Coutinho scored his penultimate goal for Liverpool with a looping header past Cech, which was the only goal of the first half in a tightly contested affair. Salah's deflected strike 52 minutes in was the first of four goals to occur within a hectic 10 minutes of football.

Alexis Sanchez replied in a matter of seconds when he headed past Mignolet at close range, and three minutes later Granit Xhaka's long-range effort beat the Belgian keeper to level the scoring on the night.

Just two minutes after Xhaka had equalised, an impressive link-up play between Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil put the German through on goal, who chipped Mignolet to complete the turnaround.

Firmino's scruffy equaliser in the 70th minute completed the scoring and ultimately salvaged a point for the Reds in a classic Premier League clash.

2. Emirates Stadium, Premier League, Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool, November 2018

Unbeaten in their previous 10 games in the Premier League, Klopp and Liverpool were looking to continue their excellent run of form when they faced Unai Emery's new-look Arsenal for the first time.

James Milner scored the first goal of the night when he received the ball from a rebounded cross, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner with half an hour left to play.

The Reds looked comfortable in possession until Alex Iwobi's pass found Lacazette, who was able to curl the ball past Gomez and new Reds signing Alisson Becker to grab a point for his team.

1. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal, December 2018

After a very contested first game against Emery and Arsenal, Liverpool thrashed last season's Europa League finalists 5-1, with a brilliant individual performance from Firmino stealing the show.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was a surprise name on the scoresheet when he put his boyhood club in front in the opening 10 minutes, but it was a lead that was squandered in a matter of minutes.

An instant reply occurred when Firmino was able to convert a trademark 'no-look' goal after a mix up in the Arsenal defence deflected the ball towards the forward.

Moments later he scored his second, as he twisted and turned his way through the Gunners backline to rifle a shot past Bernd Leno.

Mane grabbed a goal of his own 32 minutes in, whilst penalties either side of half time from Salah and Firmino lead Liverpool to a resounding win and a match ball for the Brazillian - the first of his Liverpool career.