‘It is not a good situation’: Pochettino speaks out on Eriksen saga ahead of the European transfer deadline

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Christian Eriksen, ahead of the European transfer deadline on September 2nd.

After starting on the bench in the opening Premier League game against Aston Villa, the Danish international was influential after coming on to inspire a comeback from his side, who came away with a 3-1 victory.

Eriksen is open to a new challenge away from Spurs

The midfielder announced at the start of the summer that he is open to a new challenge, making it clear that he is hoping for a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new,” the 27-year-old told Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet in June.

The former Ajax man made it very clear that he hoped the situation would be resolved this summer, although as things stand, there is just over a week until the European transfer deadline and no deal has been reach

“I hope that something will be decided this summer", he said.

"That is the plan. In football you never know when there could be a decision like that. The best thing is always for it to happen quickly but in football things take time.”

Despite making Real Madrid his preferred option, Eriksen did not rule out the possibility of signing a new contract with Spurs.

“Real Madrid is a step up but then it would take Real Madrid picking up the phone and making contact with Tottenham.

“It all depends on Daniel Levy and there has to be another club too. Or I will sit down myself at the table and negotiate a new contract."

Pochettino wants what is best for both the player and the club

With deadline day creeping closer, the Spurs boss spoke about the ongoing speculation around his midfielder, admitting that the transfer saga has been a problematic situation.

“It’s not the best situation for him [Eriksen] and for everyone,” Pochettino said.

“It is not what I think the club or the player expected [it] to be. You cannot put a finger on the problem. You try to minimalise the problem, try to treat the situation. This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances."

The 47-year-old believes that whatever happens, both the club and the player should be happy with the deal, he said:

“I am always open to help the club and to help the decision of Daniel [Levy].

"I know that decisions like this are not easy but I always try to be in the position to take the best benefit for the club. And for the player, too. The most important thing is to try to take the best decision for both sides.”

Spurs brought in two midfielder in the summer; Tanguy Ndombele has had a good start to his career in North London, scoring and making an assist in the opening two games.

Giovani Lo Celso made his debut for Spurs off the bench in a 2-2 draw against Manchester City, with the manager admitting his current fitness means they will not get the best out of him just yet.

“Lo Celso is in a situation that is not going to be easy, he’s training well but is still so far away from what we expect.”

That would mean that Eriksen will more than likely start on Sunday against Newcastle United, although whether he will still be with the club for the North London derby against Arsenal the weekend after, remains to be seen.