Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Aston Villa: Ndombele and Kane save Spurs from opening day defeat

Harry Kane's late brace was enough to save Tottenham Hotspur from an embarrassing opening day defeat to Premier League new boys Aston Villa.

Tanguy Ndombele netted from distance on his full debut to level the score after John McGinn's seventh-minute opener.

Despite Dean Smith's side holding firm for the best part of 70 minutes, the Champions League finalists showed their class to prevail.

Story of the match

On their return to the big time, Villa got off to the perfect start as Tyrone Mings' delightful lofted ball sent McGinn through on goal to put the Villians ahead.

The Scottish midfielder drove into the box and his jink inside sent Danny Rose to the ground before squeezing the ball beyond Hugo Lloris.

Spurs struggled to recover from McGinn's goal, Villa almost caught the Lilywhites on the counter-attack again but Harry Winks spared their blushes.

Mings had the Villa backline holding strong as Mauricio Pochettino's side looked to grab an equaliser before the break.

Ndombele's looping cross evaded the Villa defence for the first time in the match but Kane was unable to trouble Tom Heaton.

The second-half saw a change in Tottenham's attack and the introduction of Christian Eriksen was the catalyst of their improvement.

Eriksen's introduction brought a new-found level of calmness and direction to every Spurs attack, however, it was debutant Ndombele who found the leveller.

A calm and collected finish from the £65m signing was beyond the reach of the diving Heaton.

The goal sparked Spurs back into life and it didn't take long for Kane to put Spurs ahead.

Jack Grealish was caught napping on the edge of his box and Erik Lamela dispossessed the Villa captain before his shot was deflected to the feet of Kane who smashed the ball home.

Kane's second came just minutes before full-time, this time from outside the box as the 26-year-old stroked the ball into the far corner.

It took Spurs a while to pick Villa's lock but once they found the breakthrough there was only one team in the game.

Takeaways from the game

Positives to take for Villa

Despite conceding three on their return to the Premier League, Dean Smith can take a lot of satisfaction from Villa's first-half performance.

Villa caused Spurs a lot of problems going forward and looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

Tyrone Mings was unlucky in the second-half to have the ball deflect off him for Kane's first goal but the centre-back was solid throughout the game and won just about every header there was.

Ndombele impressing on his debut

It might take a while until Pochettino is able to decide on his best formation this season but Tanguy Ndombele will be at the centre of the midfield.

The Frenchman impressed on the whole but his strike providing the equaliser was of the highest quality and showed he is capable of providing when it matters.

Opening day brace for Kane

Harry Kane looked sharp, probably for the first time in a long time following his injury-stricken end to the 2018/19 campaign.

The 26-year-old has had a pre-season of rest for the first time in years and has already got two goals on the board ahead of a huge clash against Manchester City next weekend.