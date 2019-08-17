Mauricio Pochettino wants his players to make a statement against Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Manchester City on Saturday where they will face the reigning champions at the Etihad Stadium.

It is a meeting which has always provided goals and drama but Mauricio Pochettino is eyeing nothing less than three points in his quest for the title.

The Argentine welcomed the media back to Hotspur Way for just the second time this season on Friday before they departed for Manchester.

Tough start to the season

Spurs snatched the points late on in their opener against Aston Villa after John McGinn put the Premier League new boys ahead after seven minutes.

However, Pochettino was not concerned by the early goal: "We started well but then we conceded an early goal and didn't find our best position," he said.

"We need to all learn, myself too. It's so important that when you play against a team that play so deep and don't give up so much space, it's about respecting your position on the pitch will give you circulation of the ball and provide you with better chances.

Embed from Getty Images

"I am happy because after a tough game the team finished the game in a very good way, showing a great mentality. That is why I am so optimistic for the future of this football club because I believe we have players who are mature enough, adding some quality now, and being more competitive.

"I think we can do good things this season and that is why I am positive and very optimistic for the rest of the season."

Lo Celso could feature

Spurs signed Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis on deadline day but the Argentine did not feature against Villa.

Pochettino admitted the midfielder will not start against City on Saturday but could make an appearance: "It is the same, we need to assess him," he said.

"A lot of things have happened in his life now. He arrived with no pre-season, of course he is trying to adapt himself, his physical condition, tactically, settle in a new country in a new philosophy and it is not easy.

Embed from Getty Images

"I can tell you he won't be in the starting XI, but if he is going to be involved or not we need to assess today. We need to see how he is and see the balance on the bench."

Pochettino has eyes on the title

The Lilywhites were competing with City and Liverpool around Christmas time last season but fell off towards the end of the season.

"We are going to fight again this season against ourselves to try to improve our balance," said Pochettino.

"If we analyse the last five years we always improve every season in different things but in the Premier League, I think we decrease in our performance or in the points we got.

"That is our challenge, to improve ourselves. To improve our numbers in the Premier League."