Champions League draw gives Tottenham Hotspur tricky trips to Munich, Athens and Belgrade

After an unbelievable UEFA Champions League campaign last season which saw Tottenham Hotspur reach the final in Madrid, the group stage draw for the upcoming competition has now been completed.

Spurs had to get results against the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax to reach the final for the first time in their history, where they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

For this seasons competition, they have been drawn in group B with Bayern Munich, Olympiacos and Red Star Belgrade, who they will face both home and away from September to December in a fight for a place in the knock-out stages.

Bayern Munich

The toughest test for Spurs on paper will be their two games against Bayern. Mauricio Pochettino's side face the German champions away from home for the last game of the group, so the Premier League team will be hoping to have already guaranteed a spot in the next round by then.

Bayern have won the Champions League five times in their history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2012/13.

They beat Juventus 4-0 on aggregate as well as Barcelona 7-0 over two legs before beating Dortmund 2-1 in the final.

Last season, they made it through the group stage but were knocked out in the Round of 16 by the eventual winners Liverpool, who put three past the German giants at the Allianz Arena.

This is a very rare fixture, with the sides having played each other just four times in competitive games, they all came in UEFA competitions in the space of 12 months, with Spurs winning one and Bayern getting two victories.

Olympiacos

The North London side will also face the Greece Super League runners up Olympiacos, who have had to come through the qualifying rounds to make it to the Champions League group stage.

They have beaten Viktoria Plzen, Istanbul Basaksehir and Krasnodar to get to this point.

The Greek side have 44 league titles to their name as well as 27 Greek Cups, although they have never won or reached the final of the Champions League.

This is another rare fixture in football, with the sides meeting just twice back in 1972 for the UEFA Cup and winning one game each, although Olympiakos have won games against Manchester United and Arsenal in recent seasons at home, so Spurs will expect a tough test.

Red Star Belgrade

Red Star are the only other team in this group as well as Bayern to have won the Champions League, they did it in 1991.

They are the only Serbian side to have won the competition, whilst last season they beat Liverpool 2-0 in the group stages, who went on to beat Spurs in the final.

It is perhaps no surprise they were able to cause such an upset at home, with the Rajko Mitic Stadium known for it's intimidating atmosphere, which Pochettino's side will have to face in November.

Once again, the sides have only faced each other twice, where they won a game each in the UEFA Cup over 45 years ago.

